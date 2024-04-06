Digital | News

As anticipation mounts awaiting the debut of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Netflix has provided another enticing glimpse into the world of the show. With the launch date set for May 1st, the platform has unveiled character posters of the Nawabs of Heeramandi – distinguished gentlemen who exude regal sophistication, offering a preview of the charming personalities that will grace the screen. Portraying these characters is a versatile cast of actors including Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman.

Each actor brings a unique flair to their character: Taha Shah Badussha steps into the role of Tajdar Baloch, a man whose charisma knows no bounds, effortlessly charming all who cross his path with his magnetic personality. Fardeen Khan embodies the essence of nobility as Wali Mohammed, a figure of dignity and integrity whose presence commands admiration. Shekhar Suman breathes life into the character of Zulfiqar Ahmed, a man of authority, whose mere presence exudes power and sophistication. Finally, Adhyayan Suman portrays Zorawar Ali Khan, an arrogant nawaab of considerable wealth whose pursuits are driven solely by his self-interest.

The actors shared heartfelt reflections on their respective roles in the show. Taha Shah Badussha expressed, “Tajdar is a remarkable character, embodying nobility, kindness, and unwavering determination. Portraying him has been a dream come true. I’m immensely thankful to Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir for entrusting me with this incredible opportunity in Heeramandi. Working alongside such a talented star cast has been a great learning experience and honor. I believe audiences will deeply resonate with Tajdar’s narrative of love and patriotism.”

Fardeen Khan mused, “Wali Mohammed embodies the essence of a nawab, always standing by the women of Heeramandi. Marking my Netflix debut with such a character feels like the perfect comeback to the screens.”

Shekhar Suman eagerly described Zulfiqar as, “A towering figure of power and authority, he commands attention effortlessly. I’m eager for the audiences to witness the tale of Heeramandi that’s close to all our hearts. It was an exhilarating and enriching experience working with a maestro and an auteur like Mr.Bhansali.”

Adhyayan Suman expressed, “Zorawar carries himself with a certain air of self-assurance, the kind that’s expected of a nawab. It was an honour beyond words to play this character designed by Mr Bhansali. His validation was like a badge of honour for me.”

As the premiere date of 1 May draws near, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar promises to captivate viewers with its rich tapestry of characters and spellbinding narrative.