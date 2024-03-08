Navigating Trust in the Age of AI and Deepfake Technology

New Delhi, March XX, 2023: In a keynote address at the annual flagship summit on Branding and Marketing, hosted by ASSOCHAM, Shashi Shekhar Vempati, former CEO of Prasar Bharati, elucidated the transformative impact of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation on the marketing landscape. Delving into the intricacies of technological advancements, Mr. Vempati underscored the critical significance of data privacy and ethical considerations amidst the proliferation of AI and deepfakes. His address resonated with industry leaders and attendees, setting the stage for a dynamic exploration of the future of marketing in an increasingly digitized world.

The summit, themed “Future of Marketing,” included the prestigious Excellence Awards, celebrating innovation and excellence in the field of marketing. During his address, Mr. Vempati underscored the transformative role of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation in shaping the future of marketing. He highlighted the significance of data privacy and ethics in navigating regulatory frameworks, highlighting the importance of maintaining trust in an era dominated by AI and deepfakes.

Giving the example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invocation of cultural metaphors in nudging behavioral change through his monthly radio program Mann ki Baat, Mr. Vempati highlighted how the summit’s focus on Bharat@100 inspires a vision for the future of branding and marketing. He called for that vision to be rooted in Indian Languages and Indian Cultural Metaphors, Traditions, Icons and Festivals consistent with PM Modi’s call to action for a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

“The future of marketing lies in embracing AI and automation while upholding the values of data privacy and ethical practices,” remarked Mr. Vempati. “Innovative technologies such as generative AI not only break language barriers but also offer invaluable insights for crafting exceptional customer experiences,” the former CEO of Prasar Bharati under whom the All India Radio produced PM Modi’s Maan ki Baat in over 100 languages and dialects said.

Reflecting on his tenure at Prasar Bharati, Mr. Vempati shared insights into the challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in combating misinformation. He pointed to the need for trust and transparency, stressing the importance of countering fake news to ensure accurate information dissemination. “Trust is paramount, especially in the age of AI and deepfakes,” Mr. Vempati emphasised. “Our experience during the pandemic highlighted the critical role of media in dispelling misinformation and fostering trust,” he said.

The annual flagship summit on Branding and Marketing by ASSOCHAM, also comprised of technical sessions, panel discussions, and master classes, provided a comprehensive exploration of the evolving marketing landscape. The event concluded with Excellence Awards recognising outstanding campaigns that set industry standards and made a lasting impact being given out.