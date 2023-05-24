Netflix & Karnesh Ssharma Collaborate On Kohrra

Director Karnesh Ssharma has always been a respected and admired director in the Indian entertainment industry. Right now, we are here to talk about his collaboration with Netflix for the project Kohrra. Read all the details here

Netflix’ Kohrra which starts streaming shortly, explores dysfunctional family dynamics and the dark facets of love and relationship through the overlay of a crime investigation.

In partnership with screenwriter Sudip Sharma, filmmaker Randeep Jha, and Clean Slate Filmz Productions this is an engaging investigative drama that kicks off with the discovery of a murdered NRI just before his wedding in the countryside of Punjab. As the investigation unfolds a world of deceit, secrets and the dramas of dysfunctional families is revealed.

Kohrra stars Suvinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, Varun Badola, Harleen Sethi, Rachel Shelly, and Manish Chaudhary, bringing an unparalleled level of authenticity and nuance to the series. Their ability to convey complex emotions and embody the nuances of their characters is truly impressive, making them the perfect fit for the layered and intricate world of Kohrra. The series is a mix of Hindi and Punjabi language, making it authentic to its world.

Netflix’s collaboration with Sudip Sharma, the creative genius behind numerous hits and Clean Slate Filmz, the production house helmed by Karnesh Ssharma gives Kohrra a realistic voice, complex characters and nuanced look into human emotions.

Sudip Sharma, the mastermind behind the series shares, “When the idea of Kohrra came to me, I was drawn to the possibilities of a fresh and distinct cop investigative story underlined with the complexities of human emotions. Together, we’ve tried to create a show that not only engages you and keeps you hooked throughout but also stays with you after. The collaboration with Netflix, Clean Slate Filmz, and an extraordinary cast has allowed us to create a show that hopefully will be loved by the audience.”