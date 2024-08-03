New Bengali Web Series Dekhe Tomake Srabone to Explore Intense Love Story in Rainy City

The web series Dekhe Tomake Srabone is an intense love story set in a rainy city. Two individuals from different walks of life come together. Rudra, played by Soumya Mukherjee, is the son of a wealthy promoter, while Ira, played by Neha Amandeep, has built her world around the memory of her late husband. They are drawn to each other despite their differences, leading to a complex and passionate relationship.

Director Arijit Totone Chakraborty, known for his acclaimed web series “Preme Pora Baron,” aims to present a unique love story that explores the chemistry between the lead characters. The series boasts an ensemble cast, including Bharat Kal, Tulika Bose, Maina Mukherji, and Aditya Bakshi.

Soumya Mukherjee, a familiar face in Tollywood, has expressed his excitement about playing the role of Rudra, which has many layers. Neha Amandeep, known for her work on the small screen, takes on the challenge of Ira, who wants to give herself a second chance at being in love.

The series features songs by Lagnajita Chakraborty and Debayan to the tunes of Savvy, adding to its romantic ambiance. Although the shooting has not yet commenced, the makers have announced that the series is expected to be released in September on Adda Times.

“Dekhe Tomake Srabone” promises to be a captivating love story that explores the complexities of relationships and the power of love to transform lives. With its talented cast and crew, this web series is one to watch out for.