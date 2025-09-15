Owen Cooper Makes Emmy History at 15 with Breakout Role in Adolescence

At just 15 years old, Owen Cooper has made television history by becoming the youngest male actor to win an Emmy Award. He received the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie for his role in Netflix’s gripping drama Adolescence.

In the series, Cooper plays Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old boy accused of murdering a classmate. The show, inspired by real-life incidents of youth violence, has received widespread praise for its honest and intense storytelling. Cooper’s performance stood out for its emotional depth and authenticity, earning critical acclaim and strong audience support.

The 2025 Emmy Awards ceremony saw one of its most memorable moments when Cooper was announced as the winner. Despite his young age, he walked on stage with composure and delivered a heartfelt speech, thanking his family, cast, and crew. His words and presence made a strong impression, marking a significant moment in the night’s proceedings.

Adolescence has become one of Netflix’s biggest successes, reaching over 141 million views within three months of its release. It is now the platform’s second most-watched series, behind only Wednesday.

Before Cooper’s win, the youngest male Emmy recipient was Jharrel Jerome, who won at the age of 21 in 2019 for his role in When They See Us. Cooper’s achievement not only breaks that record but also sets a new standard for young actors in the industry.

With such a powerful performance and a historic Emmy win, Owen Cooper has established himself as a rising talent to watch. His early success suggests a promising future in television and film, and his achievement is already being seen as an inspiration for young performers around the world.