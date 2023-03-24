Amazon Original series, Jubilee, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, created by Soumik Sen along with Motwane is all set to stream from April 7.

The series is produced by Andolan Films in association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios and features. The screenplay and dialogues have been deftly written by Atul Sabharwal and the show features an evergreen soundtrack composed by Amit Trivedi. The world of Jubilee has been brought alive by phenomenal ensemble cast led by Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor alongside Shweta Basu Prasad, Arun Govil, Sukhmanee Lamba, Aarya Bhatta, Narottam Bain, Alok Arora and Suhani Popli in pivotal roles.

The intriguing trailer released in March 24, introduces the viewers to the captivating world of Jubilee and takes them down the golden age of Indian cinema. Set against the backdrop of the Golden Era of Bollywood, Jubilee is a layered drama that chronicles the lives of a studio boss, his movie-star wife, a trusted aide, a rising star, a nautch girl and a refugee and the gambles they’re willing to take in pursuit of their dreams, passion, ambition and love.

Prosenjit Chatterjee who plays the lead in Jubilee , says ,“When Vikram first came to me with the story, I instantly connected with the character of Srikant Roy. He is a person who lives and breathes cinema and has dedicated his life to it. As someone who has worked in the industry for four decades, I could immediately relate to that! Jubilee represents a glorious time of Indian Cinema, and as an actor I in a manner of speaking feel responsible for doing right by it. I don’t think there could’ve been a better series for me to make my OTT debut with.”

Aditi Rao Hydari opened up about the series saying, “Sumitra Kumari has been an incredibly challenging and layered character to play. She is a star, she is powerful and has the world at her feet except for that one thing that she really wants, it’s what makes her vulnerable, and eventually becomes her north star. Vikramaditya Motwane is such an amazing and sensitive director and he is completely an actor’s director. Atul Sabharwal and him have created a story that is beautiful and compelling and it is a joy and honour to be able to share this with viewers all over the world with Prime Video’s global reach.”

Aparshakti Khurana shared, “Jubilee for me as an actor was a complete no-brainer. When I heard the story, and especially Binod’s journey, I knew I had to do this. It is one of the most challenging characters I have played to date, but also the most rewarding. Vikramaditya Motwane is a maverick, he has been able to bring out the best in not just me, but the entire cast and crew. This is a series that is really close to my heart and now with Prime Video we’re going to be able to take it to audiences across the world!”

Wamiqa Gabbi describes the experience as a dream come true. “For me, working with a director like Vikramaditya Motwane and playing a character like Nilofer has been a dream come true. Her journey in the series is so powerful and inspiring, that I knew I had to play this character. Every scene of the series is a work of art, it has been a surreal experience. Stories like Jubilee aren’t made often, it is my absolute privilege to be a part of this. I’m thrilled to know that Jubilee will premiere on Prime Video globally and audiences worldwide will be able to witness this beautiful show.”

Sidhant Gupta shared, “Jubilee for me is one big emotion. Sure, there’s pain and fear, but there’s Love and Wonder. Jay Khanna believes in the magic this life has to offer and that is what he brings to the celluloid. He doesn’t know how to give up no matter what life throws at him, that was the only common thread between him and me. Finding this character within has been fascinating. I hope Jay Khanna makes the viewers fall in love with their dreams all over again. I’m excited Jubilee is premiering this April 7 on Prime Video. Its beauty will find its voice in the world.”