Jubilee Talkies: Will Shivangi And Ayaan Have An Unexpected Encounter

Set against the backdrop of Indian cinema, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest offering, ‘Jubilee Talkies – Shohrat.Shiddat.Mohabbat’ follows the journey of Shivangi Sawant, who aspires to restore the former glory of her family’s single-screen theatre, ‘Sangan Cinema.’ Amidst multiple hurdles, she finds herself in Mumbai and crosses paths with superstar Ayaan Grover, aka AG (Abhishek Bajaj), who enjoys a fandom like none other, sparking an unexpected romance.

In the upcoming gripping episode, airing on July 1, 2024, Shivangi makes her way into AG’s vanity van and is excited to introduce him to her theatre. However, Shivangi gets carried away and starts looking around AG’s van and his costumes. Fate is not in Shivangi’s favor this time round, as AG comes out of the shower at that very moment. Luckily, Shivangi manages to hide behind the clothes rack. Will she come face-to-face with AG? Or will this be Shivangi’s final encounter with superstar Ayaan Grover?

Jubilee Talkies is the story of a young cinema lover who is in awe of a superstar. She believes that he has the answers to her problems. But the tables turn when destiny brings them together, and she realizes that the glamour world close to her heart may not be what it looks like. The show casts Abhishek Bajaj, Khushi Dubey, Asawari Joshi, Vishavpreet Kaur, Sanjay Narvekar, Ganesh Yadav, and Rajiv Kumar.