Prime Video announces the global premiere of the upcoming Amazon Original series Jubilee. The 10-episode fictional drama is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, created by Soumik Sen along with Motwane. With screenplay and dialogues by Atul Sabharwal and produced by Andolan Films in association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios , the series features a phenomenal ensemble cast led by Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor.

Set parallel to the evolution of both India and the movies, Jubilee unveils the stories and dreams that gave birth to the Hindi film industry as we know it. Set against the backdrop of the golden age of Indian cinema, Jubilee is a thrilling yet poetic tale woven around an ensemble of characters and the gambles they’re willing to take, in pursuit of their dreams, passion, ambition and love. Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream Part One (Episodes one to five) on April 7, with Part 2 (Episodes six to 10) releasing the following week on April 14.

Says director Vikram Motwane, “Jubilee has been a love story in the making for me ever since I was an assistant director enamored with the world of the movies, even when there wasn’t a story to tell. While the series is set in that celebrated era of cinema, at its core, Jubilee is a very human story, with narrative themes that will resonate with everyone – which is what drew me to the story in the first place.”

Motwane claims Jubilee was painstakingly researched to remain true to its era. “It’s been the most incredible journey made with the support of a terrific studio, with some of the most amazing actors, and with the best possible crew ever. Every day on this series has been a delight and I cannot wait for the world to see the work that we’ve all done.”