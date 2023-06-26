ADVERTISEMENT
RIP: Chhattisgarh comedian Devraj Patel passes away

Devraj Patel who's one of the most famous and talented comedian artistes is unfortunately no more. Read here for more shocking details and here's praying for his soul

26 Jun,2023 18:40:17
RIP: Chhattisgarh comedian Devraj Patel passes away

A really sad and heartbreaking news is coming in ladies and gentlemen.

As per the latest media reports in ABP News, Chhattisgarh comedian Devraj Patel has unfortunately passed away in a road accident. Reports suggest that Devraj was going to shoot a comedy video where he apparently collided with a truck. For the unversed, he became extremely famous all over the country with his famous dialogue ‘Dil se bad hats’. This dialogue had gone viral on social media.

Our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace. May God give his entire family the strength and courage to bear with this heartbreaking loss. For updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

