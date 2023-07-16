Bhagyalaxmi Actor Akash Choudhary Escapes Road Accident, Remembers the Tragic Losses of Vaibhavi Upadhyay and Devraj Patel

On a sunny Saturday, actor-model-influencer Akash Choudhary set off on a much-anticipated vacation with his adorable dog, Hazel. Their destination was the tranquil haven of Della Resorts in Lonavala, a perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

As they meandered along the narrow roads of Navi Mumbai their adventure took a sudden and terrifying turn. A reckless truck driver carelessly crashed into their car, causing significant damage to the rear. However, in a stroke of luck, no one suffered any injuries. Akash, securely fastened by his seatbelt, and Hazel, safely nestled next to him, only experienced a jarring impact.

Unfazed by the chaos, Akash sprang into action. He confronted the truck driver, showing him the consequences of his recklessness. Deeply remorseful, the driver extended a heartfelt apology. Exhibiting grace and composure, Akash arranged for another car and continued on his journey. Nonetheless, the incident left an indelible mark on his emotions.

Beneath his calm exterior, Akash couldn’t escape the emotional turmoil that the accident had stirred within him. Recalling the tragic losses of fellow artists Vaibhavi Upadhayay and Devraj Patel in recent accidents, he found himself grappling with a mix of emotions. The incident had awakened a new sense of fear, reminding him of life’s fragility. Throughout the sleepless night, he was haunted by thoughts of what could have transpired on that perilous road.

Reflecting on his ordeal, Akash shared his thoughts, “Following the sudden loss of two talented artists, Vaibhavi Upadhayay and Devraj Patel, our concerns for safety have deepened. After my own recent experience, I found myself torn between fear and gratitude. Although we emerged unscathed, the incident left me shaken, restless and sleepless. The road was bustling with heavy trucks, and this season heightens the risk of accidents. I am deeply grateful to God for keeping us safe. As a cautious driver, I implore fellow commuters to prioritize safety, for life holds greater importance than anything else in this world.”

Amidst his various professional commitments in acting, modeling, and producing, Akash continues to make strides in his career. He plays a pivotal role in Zee TV’s Bhagyalaxmi and is also dedicated to establishing his own dream production house. His rise to fame began with his memorable appearance on Splitsvilla Season 10, captivating audiences with his charm.