ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

I have seen my grandfather and father's dedication to the country: Akash Choudhary on Independence Day

Independence Day reminds the country’s citizens of all our freedom fighters' sacrifices to secure India’s future. Akash Choudhary, who is best known for his show Bhagya Lakshmi, got candid about Independence Day.

Author: Manisha Suthar
15 Aug,2023 09:00:21
I have seen my grandfather and father's dedication to the country: Akash Choudhary on Independence Day 842978

August 15 will mark the completion of 77 years of India’s independence from British rule. The day reminds the country’s citizens of all our freedom fighters’ sacrifices to secure India’s future. Akash Choudhary, best known for his show Bhagya Lakshmi, was candid about Independence Day.

Talking to IWMBuzz.com, the actor shared, “Independence Day means a lot to me. It brings back memories of my childhood and makes me feel nostalgic. It reminds me of my school days, especially the excitement of having half-days and getting ladoos from the government school, which felt like a symbol of freedom. My family has a strong history in the army and police, making this day even more special. I’ve seen my grandfather and father’s dedication to the country, which deepens my appreciation for Independence Day.”

He further mentioned the importance of the day and said, “The importance of this day is huge because the sacrifices of our freedom fighters brought us to where we are today. We should always remember and honor their contributions and families as our country grows. It’s a day for celebrating, meeting friends, and enjoying activities at home. This year, we’re planning a nostalgic Independence Day party that reminds us of our school and college days. Even when I’ve been abroad, I proudly display the Indian flag, showing my pride. This year, I’ll continue this tradition while traveling on the 16th. I’ll also have a nostalgic party at home, recalling school memories.”

Akash comes from a family with a strong military background; sharing his thoughts on the same, the actor revealed, “Coming from a family with a strong military background—my grandfather, Nanaji, and father all served in the army and police—I’m really proud to be part of this dedicated family and our diverse and beautiful nation. Independence Day has a universal message: we should honor our nation, aim for progress, and hold onto our culture and values. Let’s not be swayed by social media and always remember the sacrifices that built our country.”

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Kiran attempts to throw Lakshmi out of Oberoi house 842920
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Kiran attempts to throw Lakshmi out of Oberoi house
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant runs away from police custody 842389
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant runs away from police custody
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant gets arrested 842172
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant gets arrested
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi calls off her wedding with Vikrant 841821
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi calls off her wedding with Vikrant
Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi celebrates 2 years, Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti extend gratitude to fans! 841627
Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi celebrates 2 years, Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti extend gratitude to fans!
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: OMG! Lakshmi slaps Vikrant 841553
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: OMG! Lakshmi slaps Vikrant
Latest Stories
Inside Hansika Motwani’s Turkey diaries, see pics 842783
Hansika Motwani blooms in casual couture in Turkey, see pics
Hotness personified! Nora Fatehi looks preppy in mini skirt suit 842803
Hotness personified! Nora Fatehi looks preppy in mini skirt suit
Anushka Sen Is Lost In 'Dreamy' LA Vacation; Goes Gorgeous In Floral Dress 842846
Anushka Sen Is Lost In ‘Dreamy’ LA Vacation; Goes Gorgeous In Floral Dress
In Pics: Shweta Tiwari exudes glam in red sheer saree 842870
In Pics: Shweta Tiwari exudes glam in red sheer saree
Major Throwback! Palak Tiwari as a teenage girl is the cutest thing to witness, watch 841328
Major Throwback! Palak Tiwari as a teenage girl is the cutest thing to witness, watch
Disha Patani's Upcoming 'Kyun Karu Fikar' Teaser Release Date Out 842982
Disha Patani’s Upcoming ‘Kyun Karu Fikar’ Teaser Release Date Out
Read Latest News