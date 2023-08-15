I have seen my grandfather and father's dedication to the country: Akash Choudhary on Independence Day

August 15 will mark the completion of 77 years of India’s independence from British rule. The day reminds the country’s citizens of all our freedom fighters’ sacrifices to secure India’s future. Akash Choudhary, best known for his show Bhagya Lakshmi, was candid about Independence Day.

Talking to IWMBuzz.com, the actor shared, “Independence Day means a lot to me. It brings back memories of my childhood and makes me feel nostalgic. It reminds me of my school days, especially the excitement of having half-days and getting ladoos from the government school, which felt like a symbol of freedom. My family has a strong history in the army and police, making this day even more special. I’ve seen my grandfather and father’s dedication to the country, which deepens my appreciation for Independence Day.”

He further mentioned the importance of the day and said, “The importance of this day is huge because the sacrifices of our freedom fighters brought us to where we are today. We should always remember and honor their contributions and families as our country grows. It’s a day for celebrating, meeting friends, and enjoying activities at home. This year, we’re planning a nostalgic Independence Day party that reminds us of our school and college days. Even when I’ve been abroad, I proudly display the Indian flag, showing my pride. This year, I’ll continue this tradition while traveling on the 16th. I’ll also have a nostalgic party at home, recalling school memories.”

Akash comes from a family with a strong military background; sharing his thoughts on the same, the actor revealed, “Coming from a family with a strong military background—my grandfather, Nanaji, and father all served in the army and police—I’m really proud to be part of this dedicated family and our diverse and beautiful nation. Independence Day has a universal message: we should honor our nation, aim for progress, and hold onto our culture and values. Let’s not be swayed by social media and always remember the sacrifices that built our country.”