Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Lakshmi Gets Emotional, Expresses Her Feelings To Rishi

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining viewers for the last three years and ten months. The show continues to captivate hearts, gearing up for its final episode. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) expresses his frustration over Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). He blames her for losing Lakshmi.

In the upcoming episode, Lakshmi wakes up from consciousness and expresses her feelings to Rishi. Rishi asks Lakshmi what she is trying to tell him, and she explains that when she got married to him, she felt like she had found her family again. Lakshmi highlights that along with him, she also got his father, who felt like her father, getting emotional.

Rishi also gets emotional listening to her. On the other hand, Malishka plans to get rid of Lakshmi as soon as possible. Kiran also worries as Shalu tries to expose Malishka, creating an intense moment for her. Malishka seeks Mamta’s help to get close to Rishi and make him hers.

It will be interesting to see how Lakshmi and Shalu expose Malishka in front of the Oberoi family members.

