Akash Choudhary reminds us that our greatest teacher is life itself. It pushes us to the brink, challenges our limits, and, in its own mysterious way, prepares us for the battles yet to come. The journey is often tough, but the lessons are priceless.

On this Teacher’s Day, model-turned-actor Akash Choudhary, who rose to fame with reality show Splitsvilla 10, opens up about the most relentless and unforgiving teacher life has ever been. He thought he had found his ladder to success when he embarked on his journey through the whirlwind of reality TV, with Spiltsvilla 10 as his first step. He believed that this would be the beginning of many projects and a life drenched in success. But life had a different lesson plan. Failure, a harsh mentor, had other ideas. It wasn’t long before his dreams shattered, and the lights of fame grew dim. As he plunged into the depths of despair, people around him branded him “negative,” not realizing the torment that gnawed at his soul.

Recalling the tough times, Akash expressed, “Failure, it turns out, is the toughest teacher I’ve ever had. You know, after Spiltsvilla, I really thought life was going to be a breeze. I mean, I had this feeling like, ‘Hey, life is all set now!’ But I was in for a shock. It felt like I had to jump through a million hoops just to get by. I gave it my everything—auditions, trying everything I could think of—but for months, it was just one disappointment after another. I felt like my dreams were slipping away, and that heartbreak led me into a dark place called depression. I thought my friends would be there for me, but instead, they pushed me away, labeling me as ‘negative.’ That hurt more than I can put into words.”

He continued, “In the midst of that storm, there was a lifeline—my mom, always there with her unwavering support. And then, the unexpected savior entered my life, my dear dog Hazel. Slowly, with their love and patience, I found the strength to face the world again, to fight back, and to rebuild my life. It took time, but things started looking up. I wouldn’t wish those tough times on anyone, really, but looking back, I see the silver lining. Those ups and downs made me who I am today—stronger and wiser. So, while I hope no one has to go through what I did, I also feel grateful for the lessons learned along the way.”

“It taught me resilience, molded my spirit, and unveiled the strength within. Life’s lessons, though relentless, are priceless. On this Teacher’s Day, remember, our most profound teacher is the very journey we walk, and its wisdom is our guide through the storms and stars,” he concluded.

