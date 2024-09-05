Television | Celebrities

Seerat Kapoor, presently seen in Zee TV's Rabb Se Hai Dua talks about her teachers and their valuable contribution to her life, on the occasion of Teacher's Day. Read this here at IWMBuzz.com.

Seerat Kapoor who is presently seen playing the role of Mannat in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua, has a lot of happy memories about Teacher’s Day. As we celebrate Teacher’s Day today (5 September), Seerat takes the opportunity to thank all her teachers who have changed her life for the good.

Says Seerat, “Teacher’s Day makes me nostalgic as it brings back a lot of memories with my favourite teachers from school. I remember, we used to celebrate this day and all the students used to prepare various performances as a surprise for teachers. Every teacher has always been important to me in their way. They have shown me the right path whenever I needed it.”

“My father, since the beginning, has always been a guiding light for me and is the one who has taught me how to pursue my career in acting. One of the most valuable pieces of advice my teachers gave me is that a mistake is a mistake only if you don’t rectify it and try not to make it a pattern. So, you need to keep learning all through your life, make mistakes and learn from them. Today, I want to take an opportunity and thank all my teachers and wish everyone a very Happy Teacher’s Day.”

Do take this opportunity to wish the ones who have taught you life lessons!!

Happy Teacher’s Day to all our readers!!