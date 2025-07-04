Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Reet-Raghav remarry; Reet takes an oath to be Raghav’s shield

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) getting arrested so that his sister Unnati felt sorry for him, and got everyone released from jail. His plan worked and Unnati withdrew her complaint which saw Reet and family coming out along with Raghav. We have written about Reet overhearing Viren’s words as he talked to a lawyer, wherein they planned to kill Raghav soon after getting his signatures on the property papers. Reet determined herself to be Raghav’s shield and save him from all danger.

The upcoming drama will be huge as Reet will walk back with baggage, into the Suryavanshi house and will declare her love for Raghav and will express her strong will to stay with him. When talks of Aata Saata will arise again, Reet will decide to remarry Raghav in that present situation. In front of the entire family, they will get married, declaring their love for each other, with Reet taking the marital oaths of being a shield to her husband and saving him from all adversities. This will be a direct challenge to Sharda Bua.

What will happen next?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualized by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.