Teachers, the unsung heroes of our society, are celebrated today on Teacher’s Day for their unwavering dedication and invaluable guidance. Neeharika Roy, known for her role as Radha in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, shares her heartfelt gratitude for the profound impact teachers have had on her life.

Teachers, often referred to as educators, are so much more than that. They serve as a source of inspiration, mentors, and beacons of knowledge in our lives. Neeharika’s words beautifully encapsulate this sentiment. In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, she said, “On the occasion of teachers’ day, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for all the teacher’s unwavering dedication and guidance towards their students. According to me, teachers are more than just educators, they are a source of inspiration, a mentor and a figure of knowledge in our lives. I remember, when I was in school, we all used to wait for Teacher’s Day as we used to celebrate it with full enthusiasm. In fact, I used to give flowers and cards to my teachers. It was so much fun when a couple of students used to dress up like teachers and mimic them in front of the whole class, all the teachers used to take it very sportingly. On this teacher’s day, I would love to thank each and every teacher who has helped me in reaching where I am today in life. Happy Teacher’s Day to everyone!”