Cuban collar printed shirts along with linen pants would be my favourite beachwear fashion: Akash Choudhary

Handsome hunk Akash Choudhary, who rose to fame with his role in Zee TV’s show Bhagya Lakshmi, never fails to impress us with his sartorial choices. His dressing sense and uniqueness are so awesome that no one can beat them. He got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our fun fashion segment and spoke about his fashion and style.

What is style for you in one word?

Quirky

Favourite item in your wardrobe…

Gucci sling bags

What style makes you feel sexy?

Confidence in my outfit makes me feel sexy

Your fashion inspiration:

My fashion inspiration is no one particularly. I am my own fashion inspiration.

What would be your ‘Dressed to Kill’ for a perfect date?

A very nice fitted shirt.

Jackets or hats

Jackets

Sweatshirts or shirts

Shirts

Indian or western

Indian

Jeans or pyjama

Pyjama

Fav Beachwear Fashion

Cuban collar printed shirts along with linen pants

Fashion advise to fans

Come out of your comfort box. Create your own style and have confidence in what you are wearing.

