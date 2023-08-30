Lifestyle | Fashion

Cuban collar printed shirts along with linen pants would be my favourite beachwear fashion: Akash Choudhary

Akash Choudhary, who rose to fame with his role in Zee TV’s show Bhagya Lakshmi, got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our fun fashion segment and spoke about his fashion and style.

Author: Manisha Suthar
30 Aug,2023 10:55:54
Cuban collar printed shirts along with linen pants would be my favourite beachwear fashion: Akash Choudhary

Handsome hunk Akash Choudhary, who rose to fame with his role in Zee TV’s show Bhagya Lakshmi, never fails to impress us with his sartorial choices. His dressing sense and uniqueness are so awesome that no one can beat them. He got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our fun fashion segment and spoke about his fashion and style.

What is style for you in one word?

Quirky

Favourite item in your wardrobe…

Gucci sling bags

What style makes you feel sexy?

Confidence in my outfit makes me feel sexy

Your fashion inspiration:

My fashion inspiration is no one particularly. I am my own fashion inspiration.

What would be your ‘Dressed to Kill’ for a perfect date?

A very nice fitted shirt.

Jackets or hats

Jackets

Sweatshirts or shirts

Shirts

Indian or western

Indian

Jeans or pyjama

Pyjama

Fav Beachwear Fashion

Cuban collar printed shirts along with linen pants

Fashion advise to fans

Come out of your comfort box. Create your own style and have confidence in what you are wearing.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

