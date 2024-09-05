Television | Celebrities

Amandeep Sidhu the talented actor who plays the lead in Sony SAB's Badall Pe Paon Hai, talks about her teachers and the learnings she has imbibed from them, on the occasion of Teacher's Day today.

Amandeep Sidhu the lead actor of Sony SAB’s show Badall Pe Paon Hai has learned to inculcate good values and life discipline from her renowned teachers. On the occasion of Teacher’s Day today (5 September), Amandeep talks about the learnings she has taken from her teachers. Teachers are the guiding forces who show us the right path from a very young age. We learn in every phase of our life and learning is usually termed as the happiest phase of life. And teachers make this journey the best.

Amandeep acknowledges this aspect and says, “I believe that my teacher is Sadhguru. I am a big devotee of Shiva. Whatever he teaches, I follow it. Eat healthy, stay healthy, mentally stay fit, do good karma as it will come back to you, stay humble – these are what I have learnt from him. I am a Yogi, I started Yoga because of him. I could see so many changes in my life, physically and mentally when I started doing meditation and yoga. I believe the biggest teacher in my life has been Sadhguru.”

She also values her mother as her first teacher. “My mother has also been a teacher to me. From my childhood, she has been inculcating good values in me. She taught me to be a good human. This is her mantra, and I follow it.”

Happy Teacher’s Day to all our readers!!