Talented actor Akash Choudhary, known for his role in the popular television series Bhagya Lakshmi, faced a harrowing experience as he was attacked by a group of overzealous fans. The incident occurred while he was enroute to an event.

The actor, who was simply going about his business, was ambushed by a crowd of fans who were determined to capture a selfie. However, what started as an innocuous request for a photo quickly escalated into a violent confrontation.

Refusing to compromise his personal space, Akash stood his ground, politely declining the photo request due to the chaos that had ensued. Unfortunately, some fans were not willing to accept this refusal, and their insatiable need for a selfie took a dark and dangerous turn.

In a shocking display of aggression, one of the fans threw a plastic bottle at the actor, putting his safety at risk. Netizens condemned the behavior and slammed the fans for crossing the line and attacking the social media influencer.

A popular paparazzo shared the video of the incident on Instagram and it went viral in no time. The Instagram users flooded the comments section and lashed out at the boy for not understanding ‘personal space’ and throwing a bottle at Akash. This alarming incident involving Akash should serve as a wake-up call for both fans and the industry alike. While the love and admiration for celebrities are understandable, it is crucial to respect their boundaries and prioritize their safety. Check here!