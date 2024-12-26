RJ And Social Media Influencer Simran Singh Tragically Dies By Suicide In Gurugram

Simran Singh, a popular radio jockey and social media influencer from Jammu and Kashmir, was found dead at her rented apartment in Sector 47, Gurugram, on the evening of December 25. According to the local police, authorities received a call around 10:30 PM from Park Hospital, where her body had been taken after being discovered.

Police officials from Sadar Police Station immediately responded to the call and arrived at the scene to investigate. After conducting a thorough examination of her apartment, authorities confirmed that no suicide note was recovered. As of now, the cause of death is being treated as suicide, although an official investigation is underway.

Simran’s family, who have not filed any formal complaints regarding her death, issued a statement indicating that the 25-year-old had been struggling with personal difficulties in recent times. They believe that these ongoing challenges may have led her to take this drastic step. The family further emphasized that they do not hold any individual or external factor responsible for her tragic death, requesting privacy during this difficult time.

In accordance with protocol, a post-mortem examination was carried out on the morning of December 26. The results of the autopsy have not been publicly disclosed, but the body was subsequently returned to the family for final rites. ASI Pradeep Kumar, the investigating officer from Sadar Police Station, confirmed that no formal case has been filed at this point, as the death appears to be self-inflicted, with no evidence of foul play.

Simran Singh, who had a significant following on social media and hosted a popular radio show, was known for her vibrant personality and engaging content. Her untimely passing has sent shockwaves through her fans and the local community. Many of her followers have expressed their condolences online, remembering her for her positive influence and connection with her audience.

As the investigation continues, authorities are awaiting further details to better understand the circumstances surrounding Simran’s death. The family’s request for privacy has been respected as they process the tragic loss.