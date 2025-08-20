Shaka Laka Boom Boom actor Kinshuk Vaidya gains a new special power in Story TV’s microdrama Death Clock

Kinshuk Vaidya, who is even today known for his skilful performance in Shaka Laka Boom Boom, has made his microdrama debut with Eloelo group’s micro drama platform Story TV titled Death Clock. The series is directed by Paritosh Babbar and written by Jainesh Ejardar. The series has Kinshuk Vaidya and Aleya Ghosh as the leads.

The series is a micro-drama that combines elements of science fiction and disaster themes. It follows the character played by Kinshuk, who acquires the ability to accurately predict and visualize the deaths of individuals. Utilising his extraordinary powers, he strives to save those around him. However, as he embarks on this noble mission, he faces various challenges that test his resolve and complicate his efforts to do good.

Located in a remote Indian village, this microdrama features a sci-fi storyline while exploring themes of empathy, climate change, and the socioeconomic divide within Indian society. Death Clock seeks to present a narrative that is both thrilling to view with each instalment and demonstrates the significance of quality storytelling and writing for television.

Talking about his role and evolution of his acting journey, Kinshuk Vaidya said, “Microdramas have redefined the entertainment industry in India over the last 1 year and I am excited to be able to explore this new genre and craft with Story TV. When I heard the script initially, it was exciting to hear how Story TV is reimagining microdramas in India with their unique take, and the team was fantastic to work with. Having worked for decades in the traditional TV and film industry, microdramas as a format are only set to rise in popularity, and I look forward to more such projects in the future.”

Welcoming Kinshuk, Founder & CEO of Story TV, Saurabh Pandey said, “It has been an absolute delight to work with Kinshuk as Shaka Laka Boom Boom was a memorable part of our childhood and still carries such a nostalgic value. His commitment to the project enabled us to bring to life our first microdrama with him. For Story TV, this signals a new beginning as we continue to create a library of more such exciting microdramas with innovative new stories and themes featuring leading actors and creative talent from India’s entertainment industry. We have a lot more in the pipeline that we are excited to showcase in the coming weeks.”

Spread across 50 episodes, Death Clock is available to stream in HD in Hindi on the Story TV app.