Siddharth P. Malhotra to commence shoot of Ikka for Netflix with Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Tillotama Shome, Dia Mirza

Siddharth P. Malhotra’s banner Alchemy Films is soon going on the floor for its next big project, Ikka, a drama thriller for Netflix. Siddharth P. Malhotra, best known for We Are Family, Hichki, and Maharaj, will be directing the film.

As for the big guns in the film, the film will bring the big giants Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna together on the OTT medium. Joining them in the main cast will be Tillotama Shome and Dia Mirza.

As we know, Sunny Deol, who basked in the success of Jaat, has a great lineup of films expected for release including Border 2, Ramayana, Lahore 1947. Akshaye Khanna has Dhurandhar coming up, followed by Mahakali. Akshaye was last seen in his fabulous role of the Mughal Emperor in the Vicky Kaushal epic Chhaava.

As per a reliable source, “The shoot for Ikka will commence very soon, in the next few days.”

Siddharth P. Malhotra’s recent work includes the 2024 film Maharaj as director and the 2024 web series Doctors as a writer. He is also working on a biopic about the relationship between actor Meena Kumari and filmmaker Kamal Amrohi. The media has reported that the script is ready, and the casting process of the film is underway. His other works include Bestseller, Dial 100, Tribhanga, Hichki etc.

