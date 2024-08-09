Soham Makes OTT Debut with Crime Thriller ‘Kantaye Kantaye’-Trailer Released

The much-awaited crime thriller web series’ Kantaye Kantaye’ is set to premiere on August 15 on Zee 5. Based on Narayan Sanyal’s story ‘Sonay Kanta,’ the series marks Soham’s debut on the OTT platform. The trailer, which has already been released, has sparked immense excitement among fans, further heightening the anticipation for the series.

The series delves into the life of lawyer PK Bose, portrayed by Saswata Chatterjee, who opens a detective agency after retirement to solve various mysteries. PK Bose’s character is a rich blend of emotions and intelligence, still grappling with the guilt of losing his daughter. His wife, Rani Bose, played by Ananya Chatterjee, will be seen in a completely different light, her character deeply rooted in the pain of losing a daughter and the complexities of being a lawyer’s wife.

The story takes a gripping turn when PK Bose and his wife find themselves in the mountains, embroiled in a murder investigation at a homestay. With everyone having been in each other’s rooms at the time of the murder, PK Bose is faced with the daunting task of unraveling the mystery. The series holds the promise of a thrilling ride, brimming with mystery and adventure, sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Directed by the talented Jaydeep Mukherjee, ‘Kantaye Kantaye’ boasts an ensemble cast, including the versatile Payal Sarkar. With its intriguing storyline and this talented cast, the series is expected to captivate audiences and leave them on the edge of their seats. ‘Kantaye Kantaye’ will be released on August 15 on Zee 5, promising a thrilling ride full of mystery and adventure.