Sourabh Raaj Jain’s never-seen-before avatar on Zee News’ DNA New Avataar redefines the news media landscape

The news media landscape has been evolving constantly and has become increasingly evident. To further ensure an informative viewer experience, enhance credibility and audience trust, and promote a deeper understanding of complex issues, Zee News unveiled and announced the new avatar of Sourabh Raaj Jain, handing over the responsibility of becoming the voice of the common man, thus reassuring a transformative impact.

Zee News DNA New avatar is now LIVE on screen with Sourabh Raaj Jain being the new face of the flagship show, presenting customised news reports comprising of public interest stories. In the recent past, citizens have witnessed the appearance of Sourabh Raaj Jain on the small screen and remember him for his impeccable act as Lord Krishna in Mahabharat. In his current avatar, his engagement will enable in breaking down complex news topics into easily simplified narratives. This approach will further allow viewers to have an in-depth understanding of the implications of news events and their relevance to their lives, encouraging greater civic awareness and engagement.

The viral teaser video released on social media, reveals four exclusive looks of Sourabh, thus allowing citizens witness a news show host who will be one among them, reassuring news is presented through an on-ground analytical lens. The widespread viewers of Zee News-DNA show will witness a revolutionised form of news presentation, to humanise stories in a way that traditional news anchors might find challenging. By adding a touch of compassion and sensitivity to their reporting, DNA show, it will also remind viewers that behind every headline are real people with real feelings and struggles.

Sourabh Raaj Jain is been seen presenting the first episode of DNA New Avataar

Emphasizing the brand philosophy and modern approach, Abhay Ojha, CEO, Zee Media Corporation Limited said, “News credibility is an essential part of journalism as well as a primary element to ensure consistent engagement of target audience. This makes it all the more important to ensure news analyses is presented on a timely basis by individuals who have won the trust of the common man through their incredible work. Sourabh Raaj Jain is one such perfect example and we consider him as the perfect fit for DNA New Avaatar- A common man presenting a common man show.”

Sourabh Raaj Jain added further, “It is, indeed a great moment of pride to be associated with The DNA. All my apprehensions were cleared once I understood what DNA stands for and how well-researched data reaches the audience. I am blessed to be a host of this magnificent show and look forward to change the perception about the media, by ensuring impactful news narratives and being enabler of change at large.”

Till date, his informative explainer videos of Mahabharat trends across social media. Other notable television shows to his credit include Kasamh Se, Uttaran, Chandragupta Maurya and Patiala Babes. Jain has participated in the reality shows Nach Baliye 9 (2019) and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

