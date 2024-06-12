Sridevi alleges that estranged husband, Yuva has been in an illicit relationship with Sapthami Gowda for a year now

The case of Sridevi Byrappa and Yuvraj Kumar (aka Guru Rajkumar continues to get murkier and murkier with every passing day after a divorce petition was filed by Yuva Rajkumar. The actor’s lawyer Cyril Prasad held a press conference, and made grave accusations against Sridevi, where he sought seeking separation based on mental and physical abuse.

On the one hand, Prasad has claimed that Sridevi Byrappa’s alleged affair with a man named Radhayya has strained her relationship with Yuvraj for the past two years. Radhayya’s recent marriage a month ago has reportedly plunged Sridevi into depression, leading her to make unfounded accusations against Yuvraj.

Prasad further asserted that Sridevi insulted Yuvraj when he sought intimacy, making derogatory remarks about his hygiene and physical fitness, comparing him unfavorably to Radhayya. He also alleged that Sridevi would visit Radhayya’s house when his wife was not present, indicating the depth of their relationship.

Now on the other hand, Sridevi has come forward and responded in a legal response that was filed on May 30 which details serious allegations against Yuvraj, claiming that he has been in an illicit relationship with a co-actor.

The name was also mentioned where it said that Yuva has been in a relationship with actor Sapthami Gowda for a year now.

In her response to the legal notice, Sridevi Byrappa stated that Yuva is attempting to avoid his responsibilities by maintaining a relationship with Sapthami Gowda and now accusing her of fraud and deception. She asserted that Yuva is making these false and baseless allegations against her without any remorse.