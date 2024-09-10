Digital | News

After the success of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Netflix is once again collaborating with Kanika Dhillon and Taapsee Pannu on the upcoming feature, Gandhari. This action-thriller film is set to explore a different kind of love — the profound bond between mother and child.

Written by Kanika Dhillon, celebrated for creating popular characters in the Haseen Dillruba film franchise, Gandhari promises a riveting storyline filled with relentless determination and intense personal stakes, set against the backdrop of gripping mystery and high-powered action. Taapsee Pannu will play a fierce mom on a mission, starkly contrasting her previous role as Rani Kashyap. Gandhari also marks the second collaboration between Netflix and Kathha Pictures.

There’s a special kind of magic that happens when Kanika and I come together to work on a film,” Taapsee Pannu shares. “With Gandhari, we’re venturing into new emotional depths, and I’m thrilled to explore this intense character. I did action 9 years ago, and I’ve been waiting for a script that would bring me back to it and challenge me in new ways. After playing a spy, I was searching for something deeper, and Gandhari, with its powerful story of a mother driven by revenge, felt like the perfect fit. Collaborating with Netflix and Kathha Pictures allows us to craft bold, unique, and impactful stories. Working with Netflix has always been rewarding, as it enables us to reach a broader audience who shares our passion for filmmaking.

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director of Original Films at Netflix India, says, “Gandhari is a gripping emotional story with heightened personal stakes. This one-of-a-kind action thriller is a testament to our commitment to delivering unique and deeply engaging stories. We are excited to reunite with the dynamic duo, Kanika Dhillon and Taapsee Pannu, following the tremendous success of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. Audiences have loved their work and we are eager for them to experience the intriguing depth of this new story.”

Kanika Dhillon adds, “After the immense love for our film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, starting Gandhari with Taapsee feels like a creative homecoming. The film dives deep into the essence of a mother’s unwavering love and ferocity. Don’t mess with a tigress’ cub, because she will destroy you! Taapsee and I are coming together for a fiery- raw -action thriller for the first time! And we are excited to bring this powerful tale of revenge and redemption! Netflix has given us the freedom to push creative boundaries and present this story in its truest form. I’m very excited for our audiences to experience this emotionally charged, action packed – thrilling saga – Gandhari!”