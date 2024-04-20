Digital | News

‘Undekhi S3’ Trailer: The Atwals are back with their revenge saga

This season is sure to take viewers on a massive ride of emotions and thrill as the story progresses spine-chilling bloodshed among the Atwals and some new players coming in.

Author: Kunal Kothari
'Undekhi S3' Trailer: The Atwals are back with their revenge saga 891971

Papa Ji is back! Sony LIV unveils the trailer of their highly anticipated thriller – Undekhi 3. Brace yourself to witness Papa Ji like never before, as he delves deeper into the realm of darkness and deception. This season is sure to take viewers on a massive ride of emotions and thrill as the story progresses spine-chilling bloodshed.

As the Atwal family unleashes chaos, grappling with family politics and confronting their concealed past becomes a massive challenge. Thrilling encounters, a battle for ultimate supremacy, and long-buried mysteries resurfacing to haunt them, this season promises to showcase an electrifying fight for power amidst a relentless force of revenge.

Harsh Chhaya, who portrays Papa Ji, said, “Returning to ‘Undekhi’ for its third season isn’t just about witnessing Papaji and the Atwal family reclaiming power; it’s about delving deeper into the characters that have captivated fans for so long. Season 3 has added a new layer of excitement, so get ready to uncover hidden depths you never knew existed. The characters go through a rollercoaster of emotions as they navigate in a world where morality is blurred and loyalties are ever-shifting. The show will challenge your perceptions, unravel mysteries, and undoubtedly leave a lasting, shocking impact.”

Produced by Applause Entertainment, in association with Banijay Asia, and directed by Ashish R Shukla, Undekhi 3 features Harsh Chhaya, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Surya Sharma, Ankur Rathee, Anchal Singh, Ayn Zoya, Varun Badola and Shivangi Singh in lead roles.

Undekhi Season 3 will begin streaming from 10th May onwards on Sony LIV.

About The Author
Kunal Kothari

From operating in the entertainment industry for almost eight years, Kunal talks, walks, sleeps and breathes movies. Apart from critiquing them, he tries to spot things others tend to miss and is always up for a game of trivia about anything and everything on-screen and off-screen. Kunal rose through the ranks after joining as a journalist to being the editor, film critic and senior correspondent at India Forums. A team player and hard worker, he likes to have a cogent approach towards critical analysis, where you might find him on the field, ready for an insightful conversation about the movies.