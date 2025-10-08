Vote Now: Streamer Of The Year (Male) — Yash ‘Lolzzz Gaming’ Thakker, Siddhant Praveen ‘Shreeman Legend’ Joshi, Rachit ‘Rachitroo’ Yadav, Naman ‘Mortal’ Mathur, Ujjwal ‘Techno Gamerz’ Chaurasia, Salman ‘8Bit Mamba’ Ahmad, Mithul ‘Binks’ Nayak, Parv ‘Soul Regaltos’ Singh, Mithilesh ‘Mythpat’ Patankar, Anshu ‘Gamer Fleet’ Bisht, Amit ‘Desi Gamers’ Sharma

IWMBuzz is all set for Dentsu-IWMBuzz India Gaming Awards Season 4 to celebrate and felicitate the ever-growing gaming community. Today, we bring you the list of nominees for Streamer Of The Year (Male). Check it out below!

Yash 'Lolzzz Gaming' Thakker: Streamer and content creator Yash is a well-known name in the gaming world. He is known for his gameplay in the BGMI community and is also a top-ranked conqueror. The gamer has a massive fandom with 2.64 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Siddhant Praveen 'Shreeman Legend' Joshi: Siddhant is a popular Marathi gaming streamer who is popularly known as Shreeman Legend. Fans love his pretty smile along with his exceptional gaming skills. He is best known for playing games like BGMI, PUBG Mobile, and GTA V.

Rachit 'Rachitroo' Yadav: Rachit is a popular gamer in Indian who has garnered attention with his live streams and gaming content. He plays a variety of games, including Minecraft, GTA V, and horror games. His exceptional skills have made him a fan favourite.

Naman 'Mortal' Mathur: Just like his cute smile, Naman has conquered hearts with his gameplay. Popularly known as Mortal, he is a gaming legend. Besides being a professional BGMI player, he also plays games such as Mini Militia, Free Fire, New State Mobile, Valorant, Among Us, and GTA V.

Ujjwal 'Techno Gamerz' Chaurasia: He needs no introduction. Ujjwal, popularly known as Techno Gamerz, is recognized for playing a diverse range of games, including Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V), Minecraft, and Red Dead Redemption 2, among others. With his live streams and content creation, he has made a huge fan base.

Salman '8Bit Mamba' Ahmad: Salman is mainly known for his live streams and content related to BGMI gameplay. With his passion and skills, he made himself a well-known gamer in India. He has more than 1.5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Mithul 'Binks' Nayak: Better known as Binks, Mithul primarily plays Valorant and often participates in esports. Additionally, he is recognized for his YouTube live streams and content creation, which showcase his gaming talents.

Parv 'Soul Regaltos' Singh: Soul Regaltos, also known as Parv, is best recognized for his gameplay with S8UL Esports, particularly in games like BGMI. However, he has garnered significant fame through his live streams and content creation, particularly in battle royale games.

Mithilesh 'Mythpat' Patankar: Popularly known as Mythpat, Mithilesh is a top-ranked Indian gamer. He rose to fame with his live streams and content creation on YouTube, showcasing his skills in games like Minecraft, Among Us, and GTA V.

Anshu 'Gamer Fleet' Bisht: Anshu is a hardcore gamer, and his live streams and content on YouTube focus on his exceptional skills in games like Minecraft and other video games, such as eFootball. Additionally, he creates lifestyle vlogs.

Amit 'Desi Gamers' Sharma: Amit is a pro mobile battle royale game Free Fire player. With his stage name, Desi Gamers has gained popularity for his gaming skills, which are showcased through live streams and content. His engaging gameplay and style have made him everyone's favorite.

