IWMBuzz media is proud to announce the winners across popular, jury categories and editorial categories at the KFC presents Loco India Gaming Awards, Co-Powered by MX Player. The first edition of the India Gaming Awards was a roaring success with fans voting in droves for their favourite stars and eminent jury members meticulously judging nominations across categories. Let’s check out the detailed winner list below

Jury Categories

Most Popular Game Of The Year: Ludo King

Most Popular Esports Title Of The Year: Valorant

Game Development Studio Of The Year: Ubisoft

Indie Game Of The Year: Fears To Fathom: Home Alone

Esports Tournament Organiser Of The Year: Nodwin Gaming

Esports Organisation Of The Year: S8UL

Esports Tournament Of The Year: Battleground Mobile India Series (BGIS)

Esports Athlete Of The Year: Saumya ‘Saumraj’ Raj

Streamer Of The Year (Male): Naman ‘Mortal’ Mathur

Streamer Of The Year (Female): Kaashvi ‘Kaash Plays’ Hiranandani

Gaming Talent Management Agency Of The Year: 8Bit Creatives and OpraahFx

Gaming and Esports Publication Of The Year: AFK Gaming

Esports Caster Of The Year: Ocean Sharma

Popular Categories

Fan Favourite Streamer Of The Year (Male): Aditya ‘Dynamo’ Sawant

Fan Favourite Streamer Of The Year (Female): Kanika ‘Kani Gaming’ Bisht and Payal ‘Payal Gaming’ Dhare

Fan Favourite Esports Athlete Of The Year: Tanmay ‘Scout’ Singh

Fan Favourite Esports Organisation Of The Year: Velocity Gaming

Fan Favourite Esports Game Of The Year: Valorant

Editorial Categories

Contribution To The Indian Gaming Industry: Anurag Khurana

Contribution To The Indian Esports Industry: Akshat Rathee

Rising Content Creator Of The Year: Dilin “Eagle Gaming” Dinesan

Impact Performer Of The Year: Harmandeep “Mavi” Singh

Esports Coach Of The Year: Vaadhiyaar

KFC presents Loco India Gaming Awards, Co-Powered by MX Player was held on 18 September in Mumbai. An initiative by IWMBuzz.com.

Our other partners include:

Arena Gaming, PentaEsports, Trinity Gaming, One Digital Entertainment, Radiocity, Apar Advertisers and Indian Storytellers.

