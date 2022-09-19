IWMBuzz media is proud to announce the winners across popular, jury categories and editorial categories at the KFC presents Loco India Gaming Awards, Co-Powered by MX Player. The first edition of the India Gaming Awards was a roaring success with fans voting in droves for their favourite stars and eminent jury members meticulously judging nominations across categories. Let’s check out the detailed winner list below
Jury Categories
Most Popular Game Of The Year: Ludo King
Most Popular Esports Title Of The Year: Valorant
Game Development Studio Of The Year: Ubisoft
Indie Game Of The Year: Fears To Fathom: Home Alone
Esports Tournament Organiser Of The Year: Nodwin Gaming
Esports Organisation Of The Year: S8UL
Esports Tournament Of The Year: Battleground Mobile India Series (BGIS)
Esports Athlete Of The Year: Saumya ‘Saumraj’ Raj
Streamer Of The Year (Male): Naman ‘Mortal’ Mathur
Streamer Of The Year (Female): Kaashvi ‘Kaash Plays’ Hiranandani
Gaming Talent Management Agency Of The Year: 8Bit Creatives and OpraahFx
Gaming and Esports Publication Of The Year: AFK Gaming
Esports Caster Of The Year: Ocean Sharma
Popular Categories
Fan Favourite Streamer Of The Year (Male): Aditya ‘Dynamo’ Sawant
Fan Favourite Streamer Of The Year (Female): Kanika ‘Kani Gaming’ Bisht and Payal ‘Payal Gaming’ Dhare
Fan Favourite Esports Athlete Of The Year: Tanmay ‘Scout’ Singh
Fan Favourite Esports Organisation Of The Year: Velocity Gaming
Fan Favourite Esports Game Of The Year: Valorant
Editorial Categories
Contribution To The Indian Gaming Industry: Anurag Khurana
Contribution To The Indian Esports Industry: Akshat Rathee
Rising Content Creator Of The Year: Dilin “Eagle Gaming” Dinesan
Impact Performer Of The Year: Harmandeep “Mavi” Singh
Esports Coach Of The Year: Vaadhiyaar
KFC presents Loco India Gaming Awards, Co-Powered by MX Player was held on 18 September in Mumbai. An initiative by IWMBuzz.com.
Our other partners include:
Arena Gaming, PentaEsports, Trinity Gaming, One Digital Entertainment, Radiocity, Apar Advertisers and Indian Storytellers.
