Why Do We Judge Women First? The Natasa Stankovic Apology Saga

It’s strange how quickly we rush to judge a woman when a relationship falls apart. We don’t wait for facts. We don’t ask questions. We assume. Natasa Stankovic has lived through that painfully, and with far more grace than she ever should have had to summon.

Ever since whispers of her separation from Hardik Pandya began, she’s been trolled, blamed, and picked apart online. For how she dressed. For smiling too much. For not smiling enough. For posting pictures. For not posting with her husband. She was painted cold, distant, calculated — while no one really knew what she was going through.

Now, months later, with Hardik going Instagram-official with actress Mahieka Sharma, the narrative is shifting. And so are the voices.

“She is busy upgrading herself, raising a kid beautifully… but still ppl would blame the lady.”

“Pretty lady, he don’t deserve you.”

“You deserve better gurlyyy let’s gooo.”

“More power to you for handling all the hate and abuse with such grace.”

Where was all this when she needed it the most? But it’s ray of light, definitely that she is getting the support that she needed since beginning.

This isn’t just about a celebrity breakup. It’s about how easily society puts women on trial, while men often walk away without scrutiny. It’s about how long it takes for a woman to be seen — not as the villain, not as the victim — but simply as a human being trying to hold her life together.

Natasa never lashed out. Never fed the gossip. She chose dignity in a world that gave her every reason to be bitter. That strength, that silence, speaks louder than any headline ever could.

We judged her too soon. But maybe now, we’re finally starting to listen.