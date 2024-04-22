Zakir Khan returns with ‘Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare’ for Season 3; Trailer out

Amazon miniTV is all set for an exhilarating rollercoaster ride of laughter, drama, and political satire. Today, the streaming service announced the latest season of the popular show Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare with an exciting trailer that gives us a peek into its blend of politics and comedy. Following the massive success of its first two seasons, fans have been eagerly anticipating the next chapter in the hilarious saga of Ronny, portrayed by the immensely talented Zakir Khan. Directed by the acclaimed Gaganjeet Singh and written by Zakir Khan & Gopal Datt, Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare S3 is ready to take comedy and excitement to new heights on 25 April on Amazon miniTV for free.

The third season of this renowned franchise will showcase the enthralling tale of Ronny, who finds himself in a whirlwind of comical misadventures after reluctantly agreeing to steer clear of politics at the firm insistence of Ashwini (Chacha Ji), essayed by Abhimanyu Singh. Despite his best efforts to avoid the political arena, Ronny’s fate repeatedly intertwines with Ashwini’s, leading to a series of hilarious incidents and crazy encounters. As Ashwini’s fury escalates, he uses cunning tactics to disrupt Ronny’s personal life, even bringing his beloved family into chaos. With Ronny’s fate hanging in the balance, will he emerge victorious and protect his beloved family or will Ashwini’s sly politics prove too much to overcome?

Zakir Khan, who not only has written the show but also essays the character of Ronny in the series, shared, “Bringing the third season of Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare feels like a homecoming. The love and support we’ve received from fans has been truly humbling. Their enthusiasm fuels our passion for storytelling and it’s an honor to be able to entertain and connect with them through our work. With each passing season, we’ve witnessed Ronny evolve, grow, and face new challenges head-on. Season 3 promises to be no different, it’s an adventurous journey of emotions, filled with unexpected twists and turns that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.”

“Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare is a show that has resonated deeply with our audience, through its healthy mix of humor, drama, and satire in an entertaining way. This season pushes the boundaries of comedy and storytelling further, and each episode offers an immersive experience making it the perfect family binge and we’re certain audiences will shower tremendous love on Ronnie bhaiyya played by Zakir Khan.” shared Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon miniTV.