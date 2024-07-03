Avneet Kaur Explores Picturesque View Of London, Shares Stunning Photos On Instagram

Avneet Kaur is well-known for her most recent film, ‘Luv Ki Arrange Marriage.’ She co-starred alongside Bollywood actor Sunny Singh, and their chemistry in the film kept the audience enthralled as it trended on Zee5. Her acting and social media presence are always on point. Avneet Kaur’s recent Instagram travel pics while exploring the city. Take a peek at the photos below!

Avneet Kaur’s Stunning Photos Of London-

Taking to Instagram, Avneet Kaur shared a picture series of herself as she opts for a western fit. The outfit features a green, one-shoulder, deep sweetheart neckline, midriff keyhole, and a flattering fit that accentuates her figure beautifully. The vibrant floral print dress added a touch of elegance and sophistication to her look, making her the center of attention. The outfit is from House Of Pinks and costs Rs. 6,999.

Avneet Kaur’s Hairstyle And Makeup Appearance-

Avneet Kaur’s natural grace and strong facial expressions were the highlights of her appearance. She styles her hair in a middle-partition tight bun hairstyle, adding to her grandeur. The fluttery lashes, shimmery peach eyeshadow, highlighting blushy cheeks, and creamy peach lips completed her look to perfection. Avneet accessories her outfit with statement rings, earrings, a Prada handbag, and heels. In the photos, Avneet Kaur flaunts her stunning look at the restaurant with charming expressions. She also took a mirror selfie picture and some beautiful photos on Bacchanalia London’s street.

By sharing photos, Avneet Kaur wrote, “London nights are my fav.”

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.