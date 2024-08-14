Aaj Tak Powers Your Instagram with Bhagat Singh AR Filter this Independence Day

As India approaches its 77th Independence Day, Aaj Tak will present a special episode of “Jai Ho” hosted by one and only Sweta Singh along with Shilpa Shetty featuring Hussainiwala, a site of historical significance where Bhagat Singh was cremated and which houses his iconic pistol.

In conjunction with the special episode, Aaj Tak is powering your Instagram with an Augmented Reality (AR) filter of Bhagat Singh as part of its digital campaign under the hashtag #JaiHo. The AR filter offer its users to virtually wear Bhagat Singh’s iconic hat and moustache. All you need to do is scan the QR code and relive the moment of pride. Users are encouraged to share their transformed images on social media using the hashtag #JaiHo and tagging Aaj Tak allowing them to express their respect for freedom fighters and patriotism for the nation.

The “Jai Ho” episode will air on August 15, 2024, at 12 PM. The AR filter will be available on Instagram.

Aaj Tak continues to enhance user engagement through an experience that go beyond traditional media. The channel’s focus on blending technology with its content keeps it at the forefront of the digital age.