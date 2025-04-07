‘Bahas Baazigar’ – India’s First Debate along Show by Aaj Tak

Aaj Tak is set to revolutionize television debate with the launch of “Bahas Baazigar,” India’s first truly ‘debate-along’ show. Hosted by Anjana Om Kashyap, this unique format brings together representatives from different political ideologies, structured into two groups—one for the motion and one against it. This will be in front of a live audience and millions outside the studio who can vote alongside the studio judges for public opinion.

Speakers get time to present their arguments, ensuring structured, meaningful discussions rather than chaotic shouting matches. A panel of judges evaluates the debate, but the real power lies with the audience. Viewers will have the opportunity to vote live through polls, determining the winning side in real time.

Audiences can cast their votes through the Aaj Tak app by scanning QR codes on-screen, making participation seamless. This ensures a transparent and engaging experience where every viewer’s opinion counts.

Aaj Tak wanted to break away from the traditional debate format and create a platform where discussions are truly inclusive of the audiences. ‘Bahas Baazigar’ is a step towards more accountable and meaningful public discourse.

Tune in to Aaj Tak every Saturday at 8 PM and be a part of this groundbreaking debate experience!