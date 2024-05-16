Ace cricketer Shikhar Dhawan steps into the shoes of a host with ‘Dhawan Karenge’, a show by One Digital Entertainment

Shikhar Dhawan, the Gabbar of Indian cricket, is ready to break new ground with his debut as a host with a new chat show, ‘Dhawan Karenge’, set to premiere on 20th May on JioCinema Premium. Part of the premium plans starting at Rs. 29 per month, which offers top-notch content across categories, ‘Dhawan Karenge’ will see the cricketing maestro in a new avatar, welcoming prominent guests such as Akshay Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, Taapsee Pannu, Bhuvan Bam, Rishabh Pant, amongst others for authentic and unfiltered conversations, combined with some fun game segments. The show has been curated and produced by Asia’s leading media network One Digital Entertainment.

The promo released today offers an engaging glimpse of the format of the show. From delving into the intricate lives of beloved Bollywood celebrities to shedding light on behind-the-scenes world of cricketing legends and content creators, each episode takes place in a different intimate space that has a special significance to the featured guest. The talk show takes viewers on a journey filled with heartwarming narratives and engaging dialogues.

Sharing his excitement on his debut as a host, Shikhar Dhawan said, “Embarking on this inaugural journey with Da One Entertainment feels like stepping onto a pristine field, brimming with anticipation and thrill. Dhawan Karenge pledges to artfully fuse the essence of diverse industries like movies, sports, spirituality, and the business world, crafting a genuine and mesmerizing immersive experience. As I dive into this venture, I’m poised to bring forth my A-game, infusing the talk show with my distinct persona and energy that cricket lovers recognize. It’s not just about entertainment; it’s a personal connection with my fans, a chance to unveil facets previously unseen and foster genuine connections. Each episode will unfold like a fresh innings, with its narrative and ambiance, eagerly awaiting to be shared with our viewers! I’m thrilled to collaborate with One Digital Entertainment and Jio Cinema in bringing this vision to life.”

Dhawan Karenge will also see guests dive into a plethora of interactive segments, from shayari banters to playful recreations of the iconic Dhawan pose. As Shikhar and the guests go down the memory lane in each episode, they share their heartfelt stories, candid confessions, and plenty of juicy gossip. This seamless blend of entertainment and nostalgia promises an enjoyable ride for the audience.

