Amazon miniTV sets the stage for Half CA Season 2 with Ahsaas Channa and Gyanendra Tripathi; shoot begins!

It is indeed a Happy CA Day as Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, took to social media to announce the commencement of the shoot for the second season of its widely acclaimed aspirational drama that resonated with student communities, Half CA. Following the tremendous success of its first season, the series will continue to follow the relentless and inspiring journey of Archie Mehta and Niraj Goyal, as they navigate the path to becoming Chartered Accountants. Created by The Viral Fever (TVF), the series features a talented cast including Ahsaas Channa, Gyanendra Tripathi, Prit Kamani, Anmol Kajani, and Rohan Joshi, returning to reprise their beloved roles.

The streaming service shared the exciting news on its social media handles that received enthusiastic reactions from student communities alike for the upcoming season. The new season delves deeper into the journey of Archie Mehta, navigating the tough balance between her studies and her articleship at a CA firm. Meanwhile, Niraj Goyal will face another challenging attempt at the CA final exam, with the added twist of a significant person from his past re-entering his life.

Reprising her role as Archie Mehta in the series, Ahsaas Channa expressed her excitement for the new season, saying, “I am deeply grateful for the overwhelming love and support from audiences for the first season of Half CA. It has been a rewarding journey, and I am thrilled to step back into Archie’s shoes. Season two is packed with even more heartfelt and inspiring moments, and I am eager for fans to experience the growth and new challenges faced by Archie.”

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon miniTV said, “Our partnership with TVF has been longstanding as we continue to entertain and engage with viewers across India. On the occasion of CA Day, we are pleased to announce the return of the aspiring drama series Half CA. We are delighted with the overwhelming love that the audience expressed for the debut season, and we hope the series will continue on its remarkable journey to inspire.”

Vijay Koshy, President, TVF, said, “Following the immense success of the first season, we’re excited to continue the inspiring journeys of Archie Mehta and Niraj Goyal as they strive to achieve their dreams of becoming Chartered Accountants. This season delves even deeper into the challenges and triumphs of our protagonists, resonating with the aspirations of student communities everywhere and my personal belief that, every career and stream deserves celebration. I would like to wish everyone a happy CA Day from all of us at TVF!”

Stay tuned for more updates on the new season of Half CA on Amazon miniTV, available within Amazon’s shopping app, on Prime Video, Fire TV, Smart TVs, and Play Store.