Amazon miniTV unveils a compelling trailer of Jamnapaar, a riveting story of embracing one’s roots starring Ritvik Sahore, Varun Badola, Srishti Rindani and Raghu Ram

Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, is set to strike a chord with audiences with an endearing story, in its upcoming aspirational drama Jamnapaar. The streaming service today unveiled the series’ official trailer, which offers a glimpse into the world of Shantanu Bansal aka Shanky. From the humble homes of East Delhi to the glamourous skyscrapers of South Delhi, the narrative revolves around Shanky’s life as he embarks on a journey of self-discovery and taking pride in his roots. Led by a talented ensemble cast, including Ritvik Sahore, Varun Badola, Raghu Ram, Srishti Rindani, and Ankita Saigal, Jamnapaar will stream exclusively on Amazon miniTV from 24 May, for free.

Struggling with insecurities about his upbringing in East Delhi, Shanky believes that he will attain success and happiness if he is able to find a job in South Delhi’s glitzy universe. However, as he makes that move, he is faced with conundrums on choosing himself over family and growth at the cost of sacrificing morals! With an emphasis on the value of family, friendship, and self-identity, follow Shanky as he learns that true happiness can only be found by embracing one’s roots and cherishing the bonds that tie us together.

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon miniTV shared, “Jamnapaar represents our commitment to delivering compelling and thought-provoking content that resonates with viewers from all walks of life. The series with its highly relatable theme of today’s day and age brings forth the interplay of roots, identity, kinship with progress and growth and the conflicts that arise.”

Talking about being part of the series, Ritvik Sahore shared, “Portraying Shanky in Jamnapaar has been a transformative experience for me as an actor. Shanky’s struggle to reconcile his roots with his aspirations resonated deeply with me, and I am honoured to have had the opportunity to bring his story to life. I am delighted that the series will be available on Amazon miniTV and reach audiences across the country who will be thoroughly entertained with the gripping storyline. Through Shanky’s character, I’ve learned the importance of embracing one’s identity and cherishing the bonds of family and friendship. I hope our viewers will be inspired by his journey and find strength in their roots.”

“Being part of Jamnapaar has been nothing short of an exhilarating experience. The series is both compelling and profound, delving into the intricacies of identity, family, and the pursuit of dreams. Working on this project allowed me to explore new depths as an actor and an individual. The show will captivate audiences with a relatable narrative while passing on an important message of being true to oneself. I can’t wait for viewers to embark on this journey with us,” shared Srishti Rindani, who essays the role of Sara in the series.

Reflecting on portraying the character of Rajat Thappar, Raghu Ram expressed, “Jamnapaar is a reflection of the complexities and challenges we face in our pursuit of success and acceptance. Having lived in Jamnapaar for five years, I could relate not just to the story but also to my character that made this project extra special. It’s a story I am proud to be a part of, and I can’t wait for the audience to join us on this unforgettable ride.”

Exploring the complexities of navigating societal expectations with an authentic portrayal of life in Delhi, Jamnapaar will stream exclusively on Amazon miniTV from 24 May for free within Amazon’s shopping app, on Prime Video, Fire TV, Smart TVs, or download the app from Play Store.

Trailer Link: