With a mission to create a diverse slate of stories spanning across various genres, designed to resonate with today's multicultural audience worldwide

In a groundbreaking move, Applause Entertainment and Zindagi have joined forces to energize investment in South Asian content creation. Sameer Nair and Shailja Kejriwal, are well-known for their significant contribution to television, with shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati, Star Bestsellers, and the Saas Bahu dramas. This partnership marks their reunion after more than a decade.

This alliance is a game-changer in the rapidly evolving global entertainment landscape, marking a significant shift in the ever-changing entertainment industry, aiming to produce a wide range of South Asian narratives across genres that connect with today’s diverse global audience.

Sameer Nair, a stalwart in the media and entertainment industry and Managing Director of Applause Entertainment, renowned for acclaimed series like Criminal Justice, City of Dreams, and the Scam franchise stated: “Working with Shailja Kejriwal is like revisiting a cherished chapter of our creative journey. Our shared vision and passion for storytelling have always been the driving force of our partnership. Now, with the world as our canvas and the OTT stage as our platform, we’re thrilled to collaborate once more, bringing the rich tapestry of South Asian content to a global audience.”

Shailja Kejriwal, a well-known name in television and content curation, Chief Creative Officer of Special Projects at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. recognized for introducing stars like Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan to India with iconic dramas Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Humsafar and subsequently creating originals like Churails, Dhoop Ki Deewar, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam says, “Reuniting with Sameer after a decade is like homecoming for me and I’m thrilled to team up with him in this new era of content creation. Zindagi’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of South Asian storytelling backed by Punit Goenka’s vision & continued support has remained unwavering. With Sameer’s pioneering spirit and the legacy of iconic shows, coupled with Applause Entertainment’s innovative zest, we’re poised to create content that not only resonates across borders but sets new benchmarks in South Asian storytelling.”

The collaboration of Applause Entertainment and Zindagi marks the beginning of an era of innovative global projects. Sameer and Shailja’s previously remarkable collaboration at Star Plus and Imagine stands as a testament to their creative brilliance.

About Applause Entertainment

Applause Entertainment is a leading Content & IP Creation Studio with a focus on premium drama series, movies, documentaries and animation content. A venture of the Aditya Birla Group, led by media veteran Sameer Nair, the studio has produced and released popular series across genres and languages which includes shows like Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, Criminal Justice, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, Undekhi, Kafas, and others that have gone on to win acclaim and applause. Applause’s feature film Zwigato, directed by Nandita Das and starring Kapil Sharma released in cinemas worldwide to tremendous critical acclaim. The first Tamil cinema ‘Por Thozhil’ struck gold at the Box Office with rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. The Rapist, directed by Aparna Sen, recently won the prestigious Kim Jiseok Award at the Busan International Film Festival. Applause has partnered with leading platforms like Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Sony LIV, MX Player, ZEE5, and Voot Select for its creative output.

About Zindagi

Zindagi, a flagship channel launched in 2014, owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, introduced India to captivating and thought-provoking stories from across the border. With a focus on exploring the human experience through compelling narratives, Zindagi has gained acclaim for its diverse range of shows like Humsafar, Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Aunn Zara to originally created shows such as Churails, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam, Dhoop ki Deewar and so on that transcend borders and languages.

In the last 9 years, Zindagi has traveled its journey from television to OTT (launched in 2020 on ZEE5) and recently returned to television as a DTH value-added service provider.

Last year, Zindagi took home over 10 awards for their original shows, including Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam, which was titled the National winner of ‘Best Anthology Award’ at the Asian Academy Creative Awards in 2022 as well as ‘Best Programme Title Sequence’ at the Promax India Awards 2022. Another original show Dhoop Ki Deewar won ‘Best Key Art’ and ‘Best Use of Social Media’ in Marketing at various Awards and so on.

Zindagi continues to be at the forefront of storytelling innovation, fostering cross-cultural understanding and forging memorable connections between audiences and the South Asian stories it brings to life.