BharatBox and Mythoverse join hands to redefine storytelling in the Metaverse with Mahabharata

BharatBox, the India destination within The Sandbox, in collaboration with Mythoverse, the vanguard of transmedia storytelling, unveils a celestial partnership with their audacious project: Mahabharata in the metaverse. This alliance marks a revolutionary stride in digital storytelling, reimagining the Mahabharata, an epic ingrained in Indian ethos, as an immersive metaverse experience.

Engage with the Epic

The Mahabharata is a timeless tale of courage, integrity, and fate, which has been brought to life in the BharatBox metaverse. The BharatBox metaverse combines ancient legends with modern technology to offer a multi-dimensional experience that surpasses the limits of time and space. Through the remarkable storytelling of Mythoverse, the Mahabharata unfolds in an immersive, narrative-driven adventure that welcomes audiences from all around the globe to witness the magnificence of Indian epics in an unprecedented way.

BharatBox offers a unique experience of the Mahabharata, where users can not only observe but also immerse themselves in the epic. It is a universe where users can navigate through the Puranic Realms, relive the epic battles, and create their own legends within the narrative of the Mahabharata. This interactive realm helps to foster a deep, personal connection with the epic, thereby enhancing its educational and cultural significance.

Avatar & NFT Collection: A Blend of Culture and Innovation

In an effort to elevate the Indian mythology experience, Mythoverse lays down an extensive Avatar collection, featuring a myriad of characters from the Mahabharata. Each avatar, crafted with intricate detail, embodies the spirit of these iconic figures, allowing users to step into the shoes of heroes and legends, experiencing their journeys firsthand.

An exclusive collection of NFTs has been created to complement the avatars. These NFTs are designed for enthusiasts of Indian mythology and are more than just digital assets. They represent cultural artifacts that combine the richness of Indian heritage with the novelty of blockchain technology.

The Mahabharata in BharatBox is not just another addition to the metaverse; it’s a bold statement, a cultural milestone. It’s an invitation to a world where mythology is not just a tale of the past but a living, breathing experience.

Madhu Mantena of Mythoverse reflects, “The Mahabharata is a treasure trove of wisdom and drama. Bringing it to the metaverse is our tribute to its timeless relevance. We’re crafting an experience that will leave a lasting impact on our audience.”

Sebastien Borget, Co-founder and COO of The Sandbox, expresses, “We’re not only creating a game here; we’re pioneering a cultural resurgence, bringing the Mahabharata into a contemporary digital medium that resonates with today’s audience, across the globe.”

Karan Keswani, CEO of BharatBox, adds, “Our vision is to create a realm where the ancient sagas of India are reborn for the digital age, offering a new dimension of engagement and understanding.”

About Mythoverse Studios

Mythoverse Studios will focus on retelling all the quintessential tales of Indian Mythology in their illustrious glory in the 21st century. Mythoverse is seeking to fuse the latest technologies along with their core strength of storytelling to fashion an ‘immersive experience’ across all platforms and formats like Gaming, Music, AR/VR and The Metaverse.

Madhu Mantena is an acclaimed film producer and entrepreneur from India. He has created companies that operate across the entire entertainment spectrum, specializing in content development, production, distribution, and monetization. With a successful track record of producing 26 movies, including Ghajini, Queen, Super 30, 1983, and the popular Netflix series Sacred Games, Madhu has established himself as a prominent figure in the film industry. He co-founded KWAN, a talent management agency in partnership with Creative Artist Agency (CAA). KWAN manages a range of business interests and represents Indian as well as international talent.

About Vamsi Ayyagari, Co-Founder, Mythoverse Studios

Vamsi has over two decades of experience in the world of visual effects and animation. In his last stint at Technicolor, he led the transformation of the Indian VFX operations of all their leading Film, OTT and Advertising brands into a high-end creative studio that brought home Oscars in 2017 and 2020. Vamsi oversaw their growth from less than 300 to over 5,000 talented artists in a span of less than 6 years. His work includes the Oscar award-winning Jungle Book & 1917, Krrish, Aquaman, Guardians of the Galaxy 1, Justice League, Passengers, and X Men to name a few.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a decentralized virtual world that has partnered with major brands such as Ubisoft, Warner Music Group, The Rabbids, Cut the Rope, Gucci Vault, The Walking Dead, Invincible, Snoop Dogg, Adidas, Deadmau5, Steve Aoki, SM Entertainment, The Smurfs, Care Bears, and Atari. As a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, it has been fueling the recent growth in virtual real estate demand. The Sandbox metaverse offers players and creators a decentralized and intuitive platform to create immersive 3D worlds and game experiences. They can also safely store, trade, and monetize their creations. The existing The Sandbox IP has more than 40 million global installs on mobile. For more information, you can visit www.sandbox.game and follow regular updates on Twitter, Medium, and Discord.

About Bharat Box

BharatBox is a joint venture company between Brinc and Sandbox. Its aim is to create a new cultural hub that brings together key partners from India’s entertainment, art, and sports sectors, including Bollywood. To achieve this, the company has acquired LAND NFTs in the open metaverse and will be building experiences in The Sandbox. The goal is to create a space dedicated to celebrating Indian art, culture, entertainment, and sports, and to engage with fans in new and immersive experiences. BharatBox will work with high-profile brands and artists to create this area and provide IPs and brands via its extensive partner network in India. In addition, the company will collaborate with Web3 developers to build games. To stay informed about the latest developments, join the community on Telegram, visit the website https://bharatbox.sandbox.game, and follow the company on Twitter and Instagram. Join us on this exciting journey towards creating the most immersive blockchain experience!