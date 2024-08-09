Celebrate India’s 77th Independence Day with Mirchi’s Star-Studded Campaign: Aazaadi Ki Kahaani Mirchi Ki Zubaani Season 2

As the nation prepares to commemorate this monumental occasion, Mirchi proudly presents “Aazaadi Ki Kahaani Mirchi Ki Zubaani Season 2,” a week-long tribute airing from the 9th to the 15th of August. This special campaign will showcase an extraordinary collection of 49 unique stories narrated by 49 of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. Each day, for seven days, listeners will be captivated by seven new stories, each brought to life by a different celebrity voice. All these stories will also be available to stream on the Gaana app.

The star-studded lineup includes Taapsee Pannu, Maniesh Paul, Chirag Paswan, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Shekhar Suman, Vikrant Massey, Chitrangada Singh, Gurmeet Chaudhary, Sonali Kulkarni, Salim Khan, Piyush Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, Urvashi Rautela, Milind Soman, Sunny Kaushal, and many more. These esteemed personalities will lend their voices to tell the inspiring tales of unsung heroes from India’s freedom struggle, such as Kadakkal Revolt, Bina Das, Rani Rashmoni, Kanailal Bhattacharjee, Saraswati Rajamani, Vasudeo Balwant Phadke, Nanibala Devi, Begum Hazrat Mahal, Matangini Hazra, Judge Kingsford, Chamaru Parida, and numerous others.

The campaign will include exclusive video clips of participating actors, adding a personal touch. By sharing these intimate reflections, Mirchi aims to create a deeper emotional connection with the audience, celebrating Independence Day’s historical significance and the unique stories and sentiments that resonate with every Indian.

Let these powerful tales of bravery and sacrifice fill you with pride and inspire you to honor the legacy of our freedom fighters. Join Mirchi in celebrating India’s rich history as we bring you closer to the heart of our nation’s journey. Let their voices echo through our shared love for India.