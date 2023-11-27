DistroTV Announces Content & Distribution Partnership With IN10 Media Network

DistroTV, a leading independent, free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) platform, today proudly announced its partnership with IN10 Media Network, a leading media and entertainment company.. This collaboration brings IN10 Media Network’s flagship channel EPIC and Hindi general entertainment channel, Nazara, to DistroTV’s extensive service. This addition significantly enriches DistroTV’s diverse content line-up, offering viewers a wide range of quality entertainment options.

In a groundbreaking move, IN10 Media Network’s OTT platform, EPIC ON, will now integrate DistroTV’s streaming service through a seamless app-in-app integration. This integration represents a significant advancement in streaming technology, providing a smooth and integrated viewing experience for consumers on EPIC ON. DistroTV’s simple yet innovative app-in-app approach ensures that viewers can easily access a vast array of content, including

popular Indian and international channels, across multiple devices.

“We are thrilled to partner with IN10 Media Network, a renowned name in the entertainment industry,” said Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale, the parent company of DistroTV. “This partnership not only enriches our content library but also strengthens our commitment to providing diverse and quality entertainment to our audience worldwide.”

Aditya Pittie, Managing Director of IN10 Media Network commented, “Joining forces with DistroTV aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver high-quality content to a global audience. This partnership enables us to leverage DistroTV’s extensive platform, ensuring our channels reach a wider audience and offer an unparalleled streaming experience.”

Vikas Khanchandani, APAC Head, DistroScale, Inc. added, “The collaboration with IN10 Media Network is a testament to our vision of delivering exceptional viewing experiences. The addition of EPIC and Nazara to our platform, along with the integration of DistroTV on EPIC ON, represents a significant step in our journey to redefine the streaming landscape.”