‘Feels wonderful to receive all this love and appreciation for Archies!’: Dot aka Aditi Saigal

The Archies, which released on Netflix yesterday, has captured the imagination of people as love keeps pouring in from all quarters for the Zoya Akhtar film! Playing Ethel in this musical is the debutant actor-artiste Aditi Saigal aka Dot. who is getting rave reviews for her debut!

Dot. has become the talk of the town with her significant musical contributions to the film! She has written and sang all four Dear Diary themes picturised on Khushi Kapoor, as well as lent her voice to the character of Betty (Khushi) singing and composing the song ‘Asymmetrical’! She has also sung the other two chartbusters ‘Dhishoom Dhishoom’ and ‘Sunoh’.

Dot. says, “It feels wonderful to receive all this love and appreciation for my role in The Archies. Zoya has sparked such a curiosity in me about the film world, I can’t wait to explore it deeper and see how my career can take shape through both acting and music. Coming from musical roots, Archies seemed like the perfect jumping off point for me since I got to contribute musically/lyrically (through ‘Dear Diary’ ‘Asymmetrical’ and ‘Sunoh’), as well as my role on screen playing the headstrong Ethel.”

She adds, “I could not have asked for a better debut, and will aspire to express myself through both these creative fields. After two incredible years working on sets, rehearsing like mad and learning the ropes – all I’m left with is gratitude. Gratitude to have worked with a visionary like Zoya, gratitude for the incredible cast, crew and music team, gratitude for the lovely people connecting with the work.”