The Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC*) certificate data

The Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC*) certificate data for the period from Jan 2023 to December 2023 for Delhi Print Edition was released on 29th March 2024. According to its figures, Hindustan Times is ranked as the number 1 circulated English newspaper with 6.86** lakh copies/day.

*The ABC is an independent body that certifies and audits the circulations of major publications in India, and is made up of publishers, advertisers, and advertising agencies as members. Advertisers rely on ABC data to make informed decisions about their media investments.

(**Source: Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) certificate data for the period Jan – Dec 2023 for Delhi Print Edition)