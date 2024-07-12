Hindustan Times Boosts Software Development Productivity with GitHub Copilot

New Delhi, [Date] – Hindustan Times, a prominent news organization in India, has implemented GitHub Copilot, an AI-powered coding assistant, to improve its software development process. This decision has led to a 25-30% boost in developer productivity, with developers now producing about 20,000 lines of code per week.

AI-Powered Coding: The Future of Software Development GitHub

Copilot, created by GitHub in partnership with OpenAI, utilizes machine learning to analyze code and provide intelligent suggestions directly within developers’ coding environments. This tool speeds up coding and enables developers to concentrate on more intricate and creative tasks.

“GitHub Copilot has changed our approach to software development at Hindustan Times,” says Amit Verma, CTO. “It’s not just about coding faster; it’s about enabling our developers to create better solutions in less time. Copilot acts as an expert pair programmer, enhancing our team’s capabilities and ensuring code consistency.”

Key Benefits for Hindustan Times:

* Productivity Increase: The 25-30% boost in productivity means faster turnaround times for critical projects and a competitive edge in the fast-paced news industry.

* Improved Code Quality: Copilot’s suggestions help reduce errors and improve the overall quality of code, resulting in more reliable software.

* Enhanced Developer Experience: By automating repetitive tasks, Copilot allows developers to focus on creative and strategic aspects of their work, leading to greater job satisfaction.

* Accelerated Innovation: Copilot facilitates faster prototyping and experimentation, enabling Hindustan Times to explore new ideas and bring innovative products to market more quickly.

Beyond Coding: AI-Powered Transformation

Hindustan Times’ commitment to AI extends beyond software development. The organization is leveraging AI in other departments, including:

* Sales & Marketing: Using tools like ChatGPT and Midjourney to automate content creation, design visuals, and optimize customer engagement.

* Customer Data Platform: Developing an AI-powered CDP to personalize customer experiences and deliver more targeted advertising.

With 139 million* monthly digital visitors, HT Media is one of the leading media platforms in India. This significant digital presence, along with the adoption of GitHub Copilot, reflects the organization’s forward-thinking approach and commitment to innovation. By embracing AI, the organization is improving its internal processes and setting a new benchmark for the media industry. As AI continues to evolve, we can expect to see more applications of this transformative technology in the future.