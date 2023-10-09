Digital | Releases

Maanvi Gagroo and Karan Wahi to redefine modern love in Dice Media’s new series 'Half Love Half Arranged' on Amazon miniTV. Trailer out now!

Created by Dice Media, Half Love Half Arranged will premiere exclusively from 12th October on Amazon miniTV for free Amazon miniTV- Amazon’s free streaming service & Dice Media announces the launch of its captivating romantic comedy

Author: IWMBuzz
09 Oct,2023 12:58:07
Maanvi Gagroo and Karan Wahi to redefine modern love in Dice Media’s new series 'Half Love Half Arranged' on Amazon miniTV. Trailer out now! 859786

Created by Dice Media, Half Love Half Arranged will premiere exclusively from 12th October on Amazon miniTV for free Amazon miniTV- Amazon’s free streaming service & Dice Media announces the launch of its captivating romantic comedy ‘Half Love, Half Arranged’, offering a fresh perspective on love & arranged dating! Featuring the adorable duo of Maanvi Gagroo and Karan Wahi in the lead, the streaming service released the quirky trailer, giving audiences a glimpse into a wholesome blend of love, comedy, and a crazy circus of emotions one goes through while looking for their perfect match.

The show takes us on a journey with a successful, millennial gynaecologist Riya Tanwar (Maanvi Gagroo) who has had a roadmap for her entire life – personal and professional. However, an unexpected turn of events lead her to get on a quest to find her Mr. Perfect through modern matchmaking. ‘Half Love, Half Arranged’ is all set to embark on a quirky journey of blissful and beautiful love story exclusively on Amazon miniTV from 12th October for free.

The trailer takes viewers through the life of Riya, who is all set to get proposed to by her long-term boyfriend, but situations take turns, and so do her relationships and life. Riya finds herself in the middle of insane arranged marriage matches and amusing dates, with a supportive yet quirky family in tow. As Riya tackles the bizarre questions and hilarious meet-ups, in walks a prince charming, who sweeps her off her feet and has her wondering if her simple road-map is what she wants to follow!!
Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon miniTV, said, “Amazon miniTV has always worked to provide audiences with relatable, exclusive, and interesting content in a variety of categories. Half Love Half Arranged is a rom-com series which brings an upbeat story of a millennial woman who is a strong-willed doctor. Her search for a partner in the middle of an Indian dating and marriage set-up along with its hilarious twists and turns, is sure to make the audiences laugh!”

Further to this, Vidyuth Bhandary, Studio Head, Dice Media said, “We at Dice Media are proud to introduce our newest series, Half Love Half Arranged, one that holds a special place in our hearts. With this show, we continue our strong and fruitful collaboration with Amazon miniTV, a partnership that has consistently delivered exceptional content to our audience. Half Love Half Arranged is a unique and captivating exploration of modern love & dating, brought to life by Maanvi Gagroo and Karan Wahi’s chemistry and a talented team of artists. We can’t wait for the viewers to embark on this quirky journey with us, exploring the unpredictable twists and turns of love in today’s world. At Dice Media, we are committed to creating content that connects with our audiences, and ‘Half Love Half Arranged’ is yet another offering towards that endeavour.”

Talking about the series Karan Wahi said, “Rom-coms have always been everyone’s favourite, lightening up their mood. With Half Love Half Arranged we are bringing in a unique perspective with a twist of traditional marriage and modern matchmaking. This light-hearted series is sure to give viewers jitters, with women relating to the character of Riya and the situations she gets stuck in. We have tried to address the untouched topic of arranged matchmaking in an Indian family with a flavour of comedy and love.”

“I think the concept of Half love half arranged, is ideal right. You love someone and your families are on board! Just like many women, in Riya’s life too, everyone, her family, relatives, astrologers, neighbours.. are trying to get her to ‘settle down’. The story revolves around bizarre & quirky scenarios, meet-ups with prospective groom, crazy questions, expectations from their families & the saga of finding the right match. Viewers will get a dose of romance, getting a glimpse of Riya’s love life, filled with sweet, heartwarming moments.”, shared Maanvi Gagroo.
Half Love Half Arranged will be available exclusively for streaming on Amazon mini TV on 12th October within the Amazon Shopping app and on Fire TV for free. You can now also download the Amazon miniTV app on Play Store.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Who’s Your Gynac? Review: Breaking taboos with dose of drama, wit and wisdom 856195
Who’s Your Gynac? Review: Breaking taboos with dose of drama, wit and wisdom
Amazon miniTV presents TVF’s ‘Who’s Your Gynac?’, a light-hearted drama that aims to break the myths surrounding women’s personal health 855283
Amazon miniTV presents TVF’s ‘Who’s Your Gynac?’, a light-hearted drama that aims to break the myths surrounding women’s personal health
Amazon miniTV drops the trailer for its upcoming teen drama ‘Campus Beats' 853505
Amazon miniTV drops the trailer for its upcoming teen drama ‘Campus Beats’
Amazon miniTV announces ‘Builders - An Inside story of a modern-day gym! Trailer out now! 852842
Amazon miniTV announces ‘Builders – An Inside story of a modern-day gym! Trailer out now!
Amazon miniTV gears up for a teen drama laced with dance, rivalry, love, and lot more as it takes you down the college lanes with Campus Beats 851697
Amazon miniTV gears up for a teen drama laced with dance, rivalry, love, and lot more as it takes you down the college lanes with Campus Beats
Exclusive: Ankur Nayyar to feature in Amazon miniTV's series helmed by Neeraj Pandey 849506
Exclusive: Ankur Nayyar to feature in Amazon miniTV’s series helmed by Neeraj Pandey

Latest Stories

Watch: Hina Khan reviews Netflix webshow Khufiya, calls it 'all in one' 859782
Watch: Hina Khan reviews Netflix webshow Khufiya, calls it ‘all in one’
Katha Ankahee update: Viaan gets arrested 859809
Katha Ankahee update: Viaan gets arrested
Shakti Kapoor Makes Big Revelation About Wife Shivangi Kolhapure; Confides 'I Begged Her To Not Work And Be A Housewife' 859805
Shakti Kapoor Makes Big Revelation About Wife Shivangi Kolhapure; Confides ‘I Begged Her To Not Work And Be A Housewife’
Sarees make me feel sexy: Sneha Tomar 859780
Sarees make me feel sexy: Sneha Tomar
Exclusive: Shilpa Shukla roped in for Matchbox Shots’ upcoming series 859778
Exclusive: Shilpa Shukla roped in for Matchbox Shots’ upcoming series
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi goes down knees and proposes marriage to Lakshmi 859771
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi goes down on his knees and proposes marriage to Lakshmi
Read Latest News