Mirzapur Season 3 ignites frenzy with the release of electrifying rap track by Raga

Mirzapur season 3 mania is at its peak as fans eagerly await the highly anticipated series to premiere on Prime Video. Ahead of its global premiere on July 5, Prime Video and Excel Media and Entertainment have unveiled an electrifying rap track for the first time, sending the fandom into a frenzy. The beat-heavy, pulsating track perfectly captures the intense and gripping essence of the series. The rap song highlights themes of power and control over one’s life, depicting how a former struggle has now transformed into a source of triumph. Overall, it conveys a powerful message of resilience, dominance, and overcoming obstacles in Purvanchal. The peppy track is sung and penned by the Gen-Z music artist Ravi Mishra (Raga) and composed by Raga himself, along with the talented Anshuman Lehri (Wamp), tracing Guddu Pandit’s journey to claim the throne. Fans are going gaga over this new addition, which has already created a huge buzz, elevating the show’s glorious legacy.

Produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer, one of India’s biggest crime thriller franchises, Mirzapur boasts a dynamic cast featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjumm Shharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Harshita Shekhar Gaur in lead roles, along with, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha. Mirzapur season 3 will exclusively premiere on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide from 5 July, 2024.