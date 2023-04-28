Sony LIV and Applause Entertainment strengthen partnership, announcing new shows and subsequent seasons

Sony LIV and Applause Entertainment are delighted to unveil their upcoming slate for 2023, ushering in yet another exciting chapter in their long-standing partnership. As India’s leading content studio, Applause Entertainment is renowned for its exceptional storytelling, and their upcoming shows promise to take audiences on a thrilling ride.

Headlining the impressive line-up are two new series ‘Kafas’ (Cage) and ’36 Days’ both of which boast gripping plotlines and an exceptional cast. ‘Kafas’ produced in association with Madiba Entertainment is a social drama series starring Sharman Joshi, Mona Singh, Vivan Bhathena, Preeti Jhangiani and Mikail Gandhi in lead roles and directed by Sahil Sangha.

The second series ‘36 Days’ produced in association with BBC Studios India is a suspense thriller, directed by Vishal Furia, featuring an ensemble cast including Neha Sharma, Purab Kohli, Shruti Seth, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sharib Hashmi, Shernaz Patel, Faishal Rashid, Chahat Vig, Kenneth Desai in pivotal roles.

Also on the cards is the second instalment of India’s most successful OTT franchise – Scam 2003: The Telgi Story. Helmed by Hansal Mehta and Tushar Hiranandani, the story is about the infamous Stamp Paper Scam by Abdul Karim Telgi.

The exciting slate also includes the return of popular shows on Sony LIV with new seasons – Tanaav S2, Undekhi S3 and Avrodh S3. These shows are gearing up to deliver even more drama and entertainment, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

All the 6 shows are currently in various stages of production and will soon be available to stream exclusively on Sony LIV.

Danish Khan, Head – Sony LIV, Sony Entertainment Television & Studio Next “We are delighted to strengthen our long running partnership with Applause Entertainment with an exceptional slate of shows in 2023 and beyond.”

Sameer Nair, Managing Director, Applause Entertainment says, “In our shared mission to captivate and entertain audiences through the power of storytelling we are excited to create for Sony LIV a diverse and captivating mix of new shows and returning favourites”