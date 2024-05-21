Sun Network Reveals First Look of New Originals’ Chhathi Maiyya ki Bitiya’, ‘Ishq Jabariya’, and ‘Saajha Sindoor’ on Sun Neo, Watch Motion Posters

The Indian television industry has been a significant source of entertainment since its beginning. While new mediums such as theatrical films and OTT platforms have emerged over time, nothing compares to the influence and reach of the TV broadcasting industry. It dominated in the past, it dominates now, and according to many experts, it will continue to dominate in the future.

New TV shows are launched almost every day to entertain viewers and grab their attention. This time, it’s not just a show but a new channel set to entertain viewers with its original lineup. Yes, you guessed it right—it’s Sun Neo, a new Hindi GEC channel by Sun Network. After conquering other markets, the media network is now ready to captivate the Hindi heartland with its Hindi shows.

Sun Network recently unveiled the first look of not one, but three of its new original shows, featuring popular faces and leaving everyone mesmerized. The motion posters released by the channel showcase three diverse shows, offering a range of content: ‘Chhathi Maiyya ki Bitiya’, ‘Ishq Jabariya’, and ‘Saajha Sindoor’.

The show “Chhathi Maiyya ki Bitiya” features Devoleena Bhattacharjee in a never-before-seen role, portraying a devotional theme that explores the relationship between a goddess and a human. “Ishq Jabariya” presents a new perspective on forced marriages and drama, while “Saajha Sindoor” delves into the intricacies of relationships and marital life.

The upcoming shows offer a diverse range of entertainment that will appeal to a broad audience. The motion posters have sparked excitement, and viewers are eagerly anticipating the promos to learn more about what the shows will entail. The three shows – ‘Chhathi Maiyya ki Bitiya’, ‘Ishq Jabariya’, and ‘Saajha Sindoor’ – are set to premiere soon on Sun Neo.