Avneet Kaur flaunts curvaceous midriff in black bralette and hot shorts, see photo

Avneet Kaur shares yet again a breathtaking look. In the latest post, Avneet can be seen flaunting her midriff in a deep-neck black bralette and hot black shorts.

Avneet Kaur, the gorgeous actress, is a social media star. The actress, who rose to fame with her stint in the film, Mardaani, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming movie Luv Ki Arrange Marriage. Avneet will also be seen in an upcoming film titled Tiku Weds Sheru with Nawaduzzin Siddiqui. Tiku Weds Sheru is an upcoming romantic drama and a dark satire film. It is produced by Kangana Ranaut, written and directed by Sai Kabir under the banner of Manikarnika Films.

Everyone is aware of Avneet being the perfect example of beauty with brains. The fashion diva who has wowed us with her killer acting aptitudes is a well-known actress. She has always impressed us with her flamboyant avatar on-screen. Avneet gives a major style and fashion goal. She has a great sense of style, which is always on point. Whether on-screen or off-screen, we often get lost in her glamorous avatars. She has got her Indian and Western outfits on point, and we admire her style statement.

Recently, the diva took to Instagram and shared yet again a breathtaking look. In the latest post, Avneet can be seen flaunting her midriff in a deep-neck black bralette and hot black shorts. She kept her makeup subtle. However, her shiny lip gloss has glammed up her look. As soon as Avneet posted her photo, fans started dropping comments. While a few fans loved her photo, others disapproved of her look. Check below!