Avneet Kaur Has A New Task In Hand; Works On A Unique Mood Board

Avneet Kaur the talented actress is busy doing a new task. She is seen creating a mood board of her own and has a lot of pictures stacked before her. Check the pictures for yourself.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
11 May,2023 16:22:19
Avneet Kaur the talented celebrity is busy working on a new task as per her new post on social media. Well, she is busy creating a mood board of her own. Well, mood boards are digital collages that represent the mood of a person, his/her creative take on the said topic and much more. And here is Avneet exploring this new hobby. She looks sincere and creative for sure, as she takes it up.

Avneet is seen in her white t-shirt, jacket and a white shorts look. She seems very casual is her fashion style. She as a bun tied up and dons her glasses. She is seen busy working. She has a lot of pictures, designs and moods of herself before her and has also stuck a few on the board out there in display. Well, we can say that she is into character building too upon seeing her captions.

She writes on social media,

avneetkaur_13
Verified
Guaranteed this will blow your mind…muah 🤪🎥🎬 #newbeginnings #moodboard #workmode #charachterbuilding #newjourney #actorslife #norest

Yes, true that she is always a busy bee and rest is something that she stays far away from!!

Check the picture here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Well, do you like this new task that Avneet is busy with? Do you like her mood board? Enjoyed the pictures on display?

